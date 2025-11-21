How Glenn Close’s Experience With A Cult-Like Group Influenced Her Performance In Knives Out 3
Art imitates life.
As we enter these final weeks of the year, Wake Up Dead Man, a.k.a. the third Knives Out movie, is one of the biggest releases still left to arrive on the 2025 Netflix schedule. This Benoit Blanc mystery sees Daniel Craig’s character investigating the death of Josh Brolin’s Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, and among the people he’ll speak to is Glenn Close’s Martha Delacroix, Wick’s right-hand woman and a devout church lady. As it turns out, Close was well equipped to tackle this kind of character given her experience with a cult-like group as a child.
Ahead of Wake Up Dead Man beginning its limited theatrical run on the 2025 movies calendar, Variety spoke with the actress about her role in the lates Rian Johnson-helmed whodunit. The toxic Christian fundamentalism on display in the next Knives Out movie struck a chord with Close, because when she was seven years old, her parents joined the Moral Re-Armament, an international moral and spiritual movement started in 1938 by Frank Buchman. She described this movement as a “cult” in the interview, saying:
Moral Re-Armament was renamed to Initiatives of Change in 2001 and remains active in “building trust across the world’s divides.” As Glenn Close goes, her family was involved with the original movement for 15 years, and while she looks back at that time with Moral Re-Armament negatively, she was able to channel that experience into her performance as Martha Delacroix, who dedicated herself to Jefferson Hicks and helped keep the preacher’s congregation in order. Close continued:
One would think that dedication would rule out Martha Delacroix being a suspect in Wicks’ murder, but this is a Knives Out movie, so I’m not willing to rule that out entirely right now. But she’s just one of the colorful characters we’ll meet in Wake Up Dead Man, with Glenn Close’s co-stars including Josh O’Connor, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormick, Thomas Haden Church and Jeffrey Wright, among others. As with the original Knives Out and Glass Onion, Rian Johnson both directed and wrote the script.
We’ll see how Martha Delacroix fully fits into this murder mystery when Wake Up Dead Man first plays in select theaters in the United States and Canada on November 26, and then Netflix subscription holders will be able to stream it starting December 12. For those in the mood for even more Glenn Close content, check out her wild look for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
