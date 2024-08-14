New Adorable Photo Of Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh In We Live In Time Is Being Hilariously Memed

There’s been so much hype about Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s romantic film We Live in Time ever since its first look dropped . Considering how emotional and heartbreaking the We Live in Time trailer was about a couple’s relationship journey, you wouldn’t think you’d find anything to laugh about. The internet found a way to hilariously meme an adorable photo of the We Live in Time’s two leads and now I can’t unsee it.

What we know about the romance film We Live in Time is that it follows a love story between a chef and a recent divorcee. After falling in love and building a family, one “difficult truth” brings their lives into a tailspin. With a plot like that, it seems like we’ll experience more tears than we will laughter. But, the internet found something very funny in a snapshot taken by @heyitsjennalynn from the trailer that I can’t unsee:

How your email finds me: https://t.co/voeS3Oulad pic.twitter.com/dIR0tyY62FAugust 14, 2024

That plastic horse is seriously giving the “deer caught in the headlights” look. You’d think it’s just a random photo being tweeted until you look at the bottom and see that horse comes from the merry-go-round the adorable Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are happily riding on in the movie. However, that one photo didn’t stop there as it virally became the meme we didn’t know we needed. @Poonikinz decided to incorporate this plastic horse into the third movie of the Alien franchise :

Yeah, if I was Ripley, I’d probably feel the same way having to stare at that wide-eyed horse. I’ll take the alien, thank you! If you thought that meme was brilliant, see how the viral horse finds its way into Beyoncé’s life with @caryryan_'s post:

As creepy as that horse may look, Beyoncé still looks like she’s slaying so hard in her cowboy bikini look on top of that sparkly creature. Even if the Grammy winner was riding on We Live in Time’s carousel to promote her Renaissance album, she’d still be looking like she could tame that horse.

Last but not least, what movie would you think of if I asked you to remember an iconic horse that didn’t exactly have his head together? @michaelpielocik gave us the answer with the infamous carousel horse wedged in there:

The 4K-worthy Godfather scene of waking up to a bloody horse was cringing enough. But, I’d probably be screaming my head off too if I found out I was sleeping next to a big plastic horse with a shocked look on its face like that. Maybe the plastic equine should keep its footing at the carousel ride.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors