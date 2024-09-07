Florence Pugh Is Pretty In Pink At We Live In Time Premiere, And It's The First Time I Wanted Barbiecore Back All Summer

Last year was the year of pink. After Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was a smash hit at the box office , it seemed like everyone was rocking a girly bright pink . Margot Robbie notably wore tons of pink and Barbie- inspired looks on her press tour and thus, Barbiecore took over. Now, it’s been a while since Barbiecore's big moment, especially with Brat Summer green taking over in 2024. However, Florence Pugh seems to be bringing it back, as the Oscar nominee rocked a gorgeous pink gown while celebrating her latest film, We Live In Time.

We Live In Time is a highly anticipated project on the 2024 movie schedule. The emotional trailer gave a sneak peek into the romance drama starring Pugh and Andrew Garfield , as we learned that it centers around a couple whose lives are altered by a devastating diagnosis. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and both stars were in attendance. Garfield looked as dashing as ever, but Pugh was the real showstopper. According to People, she wore a pink satin ballgown by Tamara Ralph that was adorned with a big black bow on the bodice. You can see the full look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

At this point, Pugh is known for her eye-catching fashion moments, and has never shied away from pink. Two years ago, she broke the internet with her sheer fuschia Valentino gown . She also rocked the color again in bodysuit form for a music festival . And I’m still utterly obsessed with her pastel pink Valentino chain dress she wore for Paris Fashion Week.

Robbie may have gotten all the Barbiecore attention for her iconic press tour looks, but Pugh has been championing pink since day one, and I honestly love it on her.

The bold color is also a great way to draw attention to the small movie too. Pugh has lately been dipping her toes into big blockbusters like Oppenheimer, Dune: Part 2 and Black Widow. Notably, she is one of the stars of Marvel’s Thunderbolts too, which is set to hit theaters in April. However, this hasn’t stopped her from returning to her indie roots with this A24 movie from John Crowley. For this film, a bold Pugh fashion moment or two should help its publicity immensely.

After seeing the Little Women star embrace the pink again, it really does make me nostalgic for the Barbiecore that encapsulated last summer. Don’t get me wrong, the neon greens that dominated this summer were a lot of fun, and the black mesh looks that have been ever-present in fashion this year are also stunning.

However, there’s something about a bright pink that’s so timelessly feminine and stands out. And I love it! I hope this Pugh look inspires others to return to Barbiecore, even as we enter autumn. I think there’s certainly a way to make pink a fall color.

You can see Florence Pugh alongside Andrew Garfield in We Live In Time, which arrives in theaters on October 11. It is a buzzy film on the festival circuit, so make sure to check it out on the big screen when you have a chance.