Andrew Garfield And Jesse Eisenberg Had A Lovely Social Network Reunion Amid Oscars Night, And Fans Are Here For It

News
By
published

This moment isn’t just 30%, it’s everything.

Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg smile together while hanging out in The Social Network.
(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

In the afterglow of the 2025 Oscar winners being crowned, past and present mix together in ways one wouldn’t expect. Which is probably why a sighting of Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg posing photos on an after party carpet is such a huge deal to people who still love The Social Network to bits.

Only this time, the former scene partners have been shown as nothing but smiles, which is very different from what people saw at the end of 2011's best picture loser that should have won. Normally I wouldn’t bring up that grudge, but it is the day after Oscar night. And while I’m pleased with Anora winning the top prize in the class of 2025, having the Aaron Sorkin penned historical drama about Facebook lose to The King’s Speech still stings at this time of year.

That being said, I think we can all agree that watching Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg palling around on the carpet for Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party eases the pain of that ancient wound. Which you can totally do whenever you need a break from such woes, below:

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

A photo posted by on

I can’t tell what brings more of a smile to my face: that this reunion of David Fincher vets actually happened, or how photographers are actually trying to call out Garfield and Eisenberg by their character names. Both are equally valid reactions, especially when watching the writer/director of A Real Pain (which is also available to stream through a Hulu subscription) make the move to walk over to his friend, one of the stars of We Live in Time.

Seeing Jessie Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield not trying to make us all cry our eyes out is also a fantastic happening, considering their recent projects mentioned above. Though this happiness does kind of loop back into another awards race grudge, which can be seen in some of the reactions you can currently enjoy:

  • "❤️😍🔥 Eduardo and Mark hahajaj" - @tanialerma
  • "Omg this makes me so happy 😍😍" - @daphne_noon
  • "Best confrontation scene in the office." - @bshelston
  • "Maark! Mark! Maaark!" - @filman_kan
  • "He should have won." - @thecheekie

All the smiles in the world can’t make up for that Garfield’s Oscar nomination snub for The Social Network, which is what I assume the user known as "thecheekie" was talking about. It smarts every time I see what is perhaps my favorite scene of his, and as you can see in the comments presented, I'm not alone in this matter.

So since we're all here, let's watch that confrontation between Andrew Garfield's Eduardo and Jessie Eisenberg's Mark, in its entirety:

I Was your only Friend and You Set Me Up scene - YouTube I Was your only Friend and You Set Me Up scene - YouTube
Watch On

You want to talk about “wired in?” Those words describe three related subjects at hand: the performances in this dramatization of digital history, my attention whenever this moment comes up, and the beautifully unconventional movie score that won Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross an Oscar for this very film.

If The Social Network is on at any given time, I’ll drop whatever I’m doing and focus on this scene for its duration, thanks to those aspects coming together. Which pushes the negative feelings aside, and ultimately leaves me wanting Jessie Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield to work on something new. Whether it’s that oft asked about follow-up or something totally different, I’m there if these two titans of young Hollywood want to play.

In seeing this Instagram friendly reunion, I think I've truly found my people. So I’ll gladly reflect Garfield’s Social Network sequel thoughts in hoping that the likes of Aaron Sorkin and David Fincher can somehow cook up a reason for the four of them to work together again; sequel or not. Winning teams like that are hard to come by, and the joy shown between Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield is as undeniable as that very fact.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Rob Lowe talks Owen Strand&#039;s best moments on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Rob Lowe Shares Thoughts About Sex Scenes Being Viewed As ‘Brave’ Now, And I See His Point
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Fans Were All Over Sydney Sweeney’s Sweet Pink Oscars Party Look, But There’s One Fan Comment That’s Taking The Cake For Me
Obi-Wan telling Anakin &quot;good job&quot; in the colosseum during Attack of the Clones

Ewan McGregor Gave Some Funny Advice To His Young Star Wars Co-Star While Trying To Get Through A Scene (And I’m Impressed It Worked)
See more latest
Most Popular
Obi-Wan telling Anakin &quot;good job&quot; in the colosseum during Attack of the Clones
Ewan McGregor Gave Some Funny Advice To His Young Star Wars Co-Star While Trying To Get Through A Scene (And I’m Impressed It Worked)
Rob Lowe talks Owen Strand&#039;s best moments on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Rob Lowe Shares Thoughts About Sex Scenes Being Viewed As ‘Brave’ Now, And I See His Point
Princess Tiana in The Princess and the Frog
Disney+ Canceled The Princess And The Frog Series, And I'm Not Surprised But I Am Disappointed
the bridgertons looking shocked on bridgerton season 3
I Already Knew Uggs Were Making A Comeback, But I Had No Idea The Bridgerton Cast Was So Involved
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Fans Were All Over Sydney Sweeney’s Sweet Pink Oscars Party Look, But There’s One Fan Comment That’s Taking The Cake For Me
Happy Hogan looking confused while talking to Deadpool
I’d Always Wondered About The Deadpool And Wolverine Scene With Happy Hogan, But Marvel Fans Made Some Great Points
Gemma in red dress and hairband in Severance Season 2
Severance's Dichen Lachman Addresses How Long Lumon Has Been Watching Mark And Gemma, And I Can't Believe I Missed The Easter Egg She Pointed Out
Chris Rock hosting the 2016 Oscars.
Would Chris Rock Ever Host The Oscars Again? 3 Years After Getting Slapped By Will Smith Live On The Air, He Gets Candid
Ruby and James standing next to each other on Maxton Hall.
’We Promise The Wait Will Be Worth It.' Amazon Finally Shares New Details About Maxton Hall Season 2’s Release, But I Wish There Was More
Pete Davidson and Jennifer Coolidge in Riff Raff.
Jennifer Coolidge Recalls An On-Set Encounter She Had With Pete Davidson That Makes The ‘Unpredictable’ Comedian Sound Like A Boss