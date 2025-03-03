Andrew Garfield And Jesse Eisenberg Had A Lovely Social Network Reunion Amid Oscars Night, And Fans Are Here For It

In the afterglow of the 2025 Oscar winners being crowned, past and present mix together in ways one wouldn’t expect. Which is probably why a sighting of Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg posing photos on an after party carpet is such a huge deal to people who still love The Social Network to bits.

Only this time, the former scene partners have been shown as nothing but smiles, which is very different from what people saw at the end of 2011's best picture loser that should have won . Normally I wouldn’t bring up that grudge, but it is the day after Oscar night. And while I’m pleased with Anora winning the top prize in the class of 2025, having the Aaron Sorkin penned historical drama about Facebook lose to The King’s Speech still stings at this time of year.

That being said, I think we can all agree that watching Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg palling around on the carpet for Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party eases the pain of that ancient wound. Which you can totally do whenever you need a break from such woes, below:

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) A photo posted by on

I can’t tell what brings more of a smile to my face: that this reunion of David Fincher vets actually happened, or how photographers are actually trying to call out Garfield and Eisenberg by their character names. Both are equally valid reactions, especially when watching the writer/director of A Real Pain (which is also available to stream through a Hulu subscription) make the move to walk over to his friend, one of the stars of We Live in Time.

Seeing Jessie Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield not trying to make us all cry our eyes out is also a fantastic happening, considering their recent projects mentioned above. Though this happiness does kind of loop back into another awards race grudge, which can be seen in some of the reactions you can currently enjoy:

"❤️😍🔥 Eduardo and Mark hahajaj" - @tanialerma

"Omg this makes me so happy 😍😍" - @daphne_noon

"Best confrontation scene in the office." - @bshelston

"Maark! Mark! Maaark!" - @filman_kan

"He should have won." - @thecheekie

All the smiles in the world can’t make up for that Garfield’s Oscar nomination snub for The Social Network , which is what I assume the user known as "thecheekie" was talking about. It smarts every time I see what is perhaps my favorite scene of his, and as you can see in the comments presented, I'm not alone in this matter.

So since we're all here, let's watch that confrontation between Andrew Garfield's Eduardo and Jessie Eisenberg's Mark, in its entirety:

I Was your only Friend and You Set Me Up scene - YouTube Watch On

You want to talk about “wired in?” Those words describe three related subjects at hand: the performances in this dramatization of digital history, my attention whenever this moment comes up, and the beautifully unconventional movie score that won Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross an Oscar for this very film.

If The Social Network is on at any given time, I’ll drop whatever I’m doing and focus on this scene for its duration, thanks to those aspects coming together. Which pushes the negative feelings aside, and ultimately leaves me wanting Jessie Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield to work on something new. Whether it’s that oft asked about follow-up or something totally different, I’m there if these two titans of young Hollywood want to play.