Andrew Garfield's Reaction To Getting Mistaken For A Harry Potter Actor Is Super Adorable

Although the Amazing Spider-Man movies ended in heartbreak for the actor , Andrew Garfield is well-loved by fans for taking on the iconic role. Isn’t it about time he took on another? It seems as though the British actor would fit right into the Harry Potter movie series for example. So much so that a ton of people have Googled the actor in association with the franchise to see if it's a reality.

Andrew Garfield recently became one of many famous actors to do a Wired Autocomplete interview , which sees big names reacting to popular searches of themselves and answering questions. During Garfield’s recent interview, one of the searches was “What Harry Potter is Andrew Garfield in?” And it resulted in this adorable reaction:

The actor was clearly tickled to be associated with the many fine actors involved in the famed fantasy series, but the truth is he was was not in those movies or the Fantastic Beasts spinoff films. Here’s what he said after flashing that big smile:

Hahahaha! I don’t know! Pretty sure none. I’m flattered to be considered a Maruader. A fan cast, if you will of a young Remus Lupin in the Marauders. That’s a sweet thought and I appreciate your consideration.

As the actor alludes to, the reason why he's associated with the Harry Potter franchise on Google may have to do with a popular fancasting of the Marauders as younger gentlemen. Someone once imagined Andrew Garfield as a younger Remus Lupin, Aaron Taylor Johnson as James Potter, Jamie Bell as Peter Pettigrew and Ben Barnes as Sirius Black, and it went absolutely viral because it’s just too perfect.

In the main HP movie series, Remus Lupin was played by David Thewlis in four of the films, starting with Prisoner of Azkaban. The Marauders were best friends who attended Hogwarts around the time of Harry's parents, and the group made the famous Marauder’s Map. Lupin is a werewolf also known as “Moony” and one of the school’s Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers during the events of the Harry Potter series.

There’s long been hopes that there would be an adaptation of the Marauders, maybe through a TV series that delves deeper into these beloved characters before their supporting roles in main movies. Andrew Garfield certainly seems smitten with being associated with such a well-loved character, and this is a great reminder that there’s a winning idea for the franchise to continue right there on the Internet.