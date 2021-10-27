Angelina Jolie Gets Honest About ‘Loving’ Relationship With Her Children

Angelina Jolie has evolved to become so many things to countless people. She’s an Oscar-winning actress. She’s a budding director. She’s a selfless humanitarian and one of Hollywood’s most beautiful stars. But her most important job has been that of mother to six young adults. Jolie has spent taken fewer film roles in recent years to focus on her family and philanthropy. As a loving mother, raising and nurturing children hasn’t always been easy, but it was her children that pulled her through. The Eternals star got honest about her relationship with her six children.

Angelina Jolie’s love for her children has been limitless. The Oscar winner and her brood are so open and honest, she has shown all her flaws instead of crafting a certain persona. Her goal has been to “support and develop” them as they grow and mature. Jolie seemed more excited about watching them grow into adults rather than keeping them as children. The Eternals star opened to People about what it is like seeing their lives evolve.

I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them.

For Angelina Jolie, parenthood is about nurturing and supporting her six children as they transition from childhood to adulthood. She wanted her children to learn who they are on their terms. But being a parent has been filled with difficulties for Jolie as her brood continues to grow and develop. The Those Who Wish Me Dead star spoke on the self-doubt she has experienced in raising her family.

I'm not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'

Even someone as revered and influential as Angelina Jolie is, she has continued to question her parenting decisions. Raising six children hasn’t been easy given her current custody situation with ex Brad Pitt. Through all the hardships, Jolie felt her family was a source of strength after years of difficulties. The Maleficent star cited her children’s love as a form of healing for her.

My children have done many, many loving things. My children's kindness has been very healing to me.

Having seen Angelina Jolie and her brood together, she seemed more settled in recent times compared to her early Hollywood years. Jolie and her children have a loving relationship where there is no judgment or preconceived notions. That love has translated to the roles she has chosen in recent years. Moviegoers will get the chance to see the Oscar winner being motherly when Eternals hits theaters on Nov. 5.