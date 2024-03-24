Why Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Allegedly Wants To Move In With Him Amid Their Winery Battle, And How The Actress Feels About It

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seemingly close to finalizing their divorce nearly eight years after splitting up. However, the two former lovers remained locked in other legal proceedings due to the winery they both co-owned. Aside from that, they two still have their share of domestic obligations, specifically when it comes to their six children. They now seem to be in the midst of a change, as 17-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt allegedly wants to move in with her father. Now, an insider has shared alleged details on why the young lady chose to live with her dad. They also have supposed details on how Angelina feels about her decision.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star currently lives in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles and owns a pad that’s reportedly valued at $8.3 million. A source for inTouch previously told the magazine that the actor was “ecstatic” when his daughter told him that she wanted to live with him. As for why she supposedly wants to shift over to his residence from her mother’s, the insider cites Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s supposed desire to “shake things up” at this point in her life, along with another reason:

Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy’s little girl.

Angelina Jolie actually lives in close proximity to her ex, as the outlet reports that she’s only a few blocks away. The source even says that Shiloh is so close that she “can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters.” Despite the fact that she’s not that far from her family though, a source says that the Maleficent star supposedly isn’t that pleased with what he child is planning to do:

Naturally, Angelina wasn’t happy, but she knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions.

Over the years, a number of reports have dropped in regard to the way that “Brangelina” have respectively parented their six kids – and that’s arguably increased amid the couple’s court-related issues. In addition to Shiloh, they also have Maddox (22), Zahara (19), Pax (20) and twins Knox and Vivienne (15). When it came to the legal battles between the two Oscar winners, the children came into play when Jolie accused Pitt of physically and verbally abusing her and their kids while they were on a plane in 2016.

InTouch still reports, however, that the leading man is on good terms with Knox and Vivienne, which would theoretically line up with past reports that Brad Pitt’s relationship with his younger kids has been holding strong. However, Maddox, Pax and Zahara allegedly “still haven’t repaired their relationship” with him.

Aside from the former couple’s domestic lives, their case over the Château Miraval winery in France continues. Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over the location in 2022, alleging that she sold her 50% ownership stake (which was apparently a wedding gift from him ) without consulting him accordingly. The battle over the $500 million piece of property recently hit a major development. Per ET , following a supposed win for Pitt in the case, it seems a judge in Los Angeles ruled in favor of a demurrer from Jolie and dismissed five of the Ocean’s Eleven star’s seven claims against her.

The couple will likely continue to navigate their family and legal situations as time goes on. And, as for what impact Shiloh’s Jolie-Pitt’s decision to move in with Brad has on the former, we cannot say for sure.