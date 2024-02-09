Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Divorce Has Been Ongoing For 7 Years. Is It Close To Finally Being Settled?

In September 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt . That was seven years ago, but their divorce process is still ongoing. After many battles between the two in terms of their children and their French vineyard, it’s possible Brangelina’s divorce is close to finally being settled.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's marriage ending hasn’t been easy as they’ve been battling it out in court for the past seven years. According to The Blast , court documents have stated that Brangelina might be at the final stage of their divorce after filing separate final declarations of disclosures. This means that they’ve allegedly turned over all of their information about their finances to each other. A source confirmed this would be the final move the Mr. and Mrs. Smith duo need to take before a settlement is reached and the two can move on with their lives.

I can imagine it being a reassurance for the ex-couple to finally settle considering the clash the two have had for their French vineyard Château Miraval. The fight over the $500 million winery started when Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie for getting involved with Russian billionaire , Yuri Shefler, when she sold her share to him despite agreeing with Pitt not to sell the vineyard even if they got divorced. Jolie’s legal team fought back against the allegations saying their “unspoken contract [...]is directly contrary to the written record.”

After Brangelina got married in 2012, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor allegedly gave Jolie an extra 10% share of the vineyard as a wedding present . One source said that the Legends of the Fall actor is on the path towards getting that 10% back so he could maintain control of Château Miraval. For now, the 10% will go into escrow until a final ruling.

Other than fighting for their shares of Château Miraval, there’s been another hurdle that involves custody issues of Pitt and Jolie’s three minor children. After the Changeling actress alleged her ex-husband abused their children in a 2016 countersuit, it appeared the judge conducting the custody proceedings was displaying favoritism towards Pitt in denying her children the opportunity to testify in court. Jolie reportedly had issues with the retired judge’s ruling in May 2021 of having equal custody of the children. In turn, the Girl, Interrupted actress wrote a two-page letter last October requesting that court officials seek domestic violence training to ensure custody matters are treated fairly.