'I Definitely Peeped That': Fans Are Noticing That Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Daughter Dropped His Last Name During Her Sorority Induction Ceremony Video

What’s widely known about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is that the two stars are the parents of six kids. During the early 2000s, the adorable little ones truly captured the world’s attention. Now, they’re all now either teenagers or young adults and are currently forging their own paths. Pitt and Jolie’s daughter, Zahara, just did that in a wonderful way, as the 18-year-old was officially inducted into a sorority. The momentous occasion has since gone viral on social media, with various fans congratulating her on the accomplishment. At the same time, many also “peeped” the fact that she dropped her adoptive father’s surname amid the ceremony.

Zahara Marley Jolie is currently a student at Spelman University in Atlanta, Georgia, where she pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The ceremony took place just days ago, and a video of the ceremony was shared on social media by Essence. In the clip, you can see Jolie step out of line and emphatically declare herself alongside her line sisters. Take a look at the clip below to see the auspicious moment:

Kudos to the teen for you taking the leap and crossing over! Because I have more than a few fraternity and sorority members (including AKAs) in my family, I know how exciting such an occasion can be. There’s a serious level of pride that comes with pledging and, now, the teen is forever bonded with her sisters. Considering that we’ve essentially watched her grow up, I felt old when it was revealed last fall that another one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids was set to attend college . So it’s a bit surreal to see that she’s now a sorority member.

As exciting as this accomplishment is, it’s honestly hard not to notice that the college student opted not to use the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star’s last name. One commentator took to X and admitted to catching onto that:

I wasn’t gonna say anything, but I definitely peeped that Zahara left Pitt off her last name.November 16, 2023 See more

Rumors have cropped up over the past several years in regard to the state of Brad Pitt’s relationship with his children . Some insiders, for instance, have alleged that he doesn’t stay in regular contact with them. Of course, much of this is only speculation based on excerpts from supposed sources. Still, the fact that his daughter seemingly isn’t using his surname is interesting given the stories that have surrounded him. See what another person had to say on social media:

Oh Zahara said her last name is Jolie, not Jolie-Pitt. 😭November 16, 2023 See more

Based on some of the posts, it would seem that a few users view this as a serious statement from Zahara Jolie. Such an X commentator who appeared to convey that view punctuated it using their own post:

Zahara said her name is: Zahara Marley JOLIE!!! pic.twitter.com/h9YXpTSq6QNovember 16, 2023 See more

The general sentiment around the Internet seems to be that the masses are loving the fact that the young woman declared her name as such. Another person on X with the handle @MrsChica_305 shouted her out and also sent some love to her mother:

She let it be known her name is Zahara Marley Jolie… no Pitt. Angelina did such a good job raising her.

This sorority ceremony comes in the midst of the continuing legal issues between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The two Oscar winners had been engaged in a contentious divorce case for some time, and custody of the kids was one issue they reportedly couldn’t agree on. Their problems arguably expanded in February 2022 when Pitt sued Angelina Jolie for selling her shares in the winery they once owned. And months later, Jolie countersued her ex while claiming that he physically abused her and some of their children during a plane ride in 2016. Pitt, for his part, has denied the claims. As of right now, it can’t be said for sure just where he stands with his children. Per reports, the couple’s daughter, Shiloh, allegedly wants them to “move on” from the drama .

As for the Eternals actress, she’s spoken frequently about her “loving” relationship with her kids over the years. More recently, she – along with Maddox and other son Pax – showed support at the AKA ceremony. It’s likely that speculation will continue swirling around the status of Zahara and her siblings’ interactions with their dad, especially given this news involving the last name. Though it seems they are, at the very least, close with their mother.