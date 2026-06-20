One Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Kids Reportedly Still Has Ties To Dad's Side Of The Family

As of late, insiders have dropped a bevy of claims regarding Brad Pitt’s (62) relationship with his six kids, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie (51). Insiders have alleged that the kids – most of whom are now young adults – are mostly estranged from their father. That’s seemingly been evidenced by the fact that several of Pitt’s kids have taken steps to drop his last name. However, it would seem that at least one of the siblings has not only not taken steps to change his last name but has also maintained ties to the Pitt family.

It would seem that Pax Jolie-Pitt (22) is still tight with his dad’s side of the family, and he even recently joined his relatives to celebrate a major occasion. According to Page Six, Jolie-Pitt united with family – including Brad’s sister, Julie Pitt Neal – to celebrate his cousin Sydney’s recent engagement. An insider shared alleged details on that event, which reportedly also included the Heart of the Beast's star’s niece, Reagan Pitt:

Pax still has a relationship with his dad’s side of the family and continues to spend time with them. He recently joined his family as they went out to dinner and celebrated his cousin Sydney’s engagement to Archimede Jerome.

Despite Pax spending time with the Pitts, it would seem that his dynamics with his father are different. Another insider spoke out, claiming the young man “doesn’t have much of a relationship with Brad.” Representatives for Brad have not spoken out about that though, as previously mentioned, this latest development comes on the heels of multiple headlines swirling around some of the Jolie-Pitt kids and some legal processes.

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It was reported weeks ago that Maddox Jolie-Pitt (24) filed to drop his father’s surname, and he took a major step in that process when he landed a court date of September 14. Shortly after, legal paperwork also revealed that Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt was filing to change her last name to “Jolie” like brother Maddox. All of this comes a few years after sister Shiloh’s (20) decision to drop her dad’s last name on her, and her request to be known as “Shiloh Nouvel Jolie” was eventually approved. Angelina and Brad also share 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, who – like Pax – maintain their father’s surname.

The past few years have given way to varying reports on the relationship between Brad Pitt and his kids. In 2023, for instance, many took notice when Pitt was notably absent from Zahara’s sorority induction and that she didn’t use his name. Pitt also didn’t attend Zahara’s recent graduation from Spelman College. While a source claimed the Adventures of Cliff Booth star was able to attend, an insider from Pitt’s camp also claimed it was made clear to him that he was “not welcome” at the event.

Reports about Pitt allegedly remaining out of his kids’ lives have persisted in the years since Jolie made claims against her ex-husband, as she accused him of physically and verbally abusing her and the children during a flight in 2016. Pitt has since denied those allegations.

Despite the reported estrangement, it’s been alleged that Brad Pitt is concerned about his relationships with them. Per a source, Pitt’s “biggest fear” is that he’ll be “permanently disconnected from the kids” and that he reportedly “does want to find a way to make things right.” Apparently, at this point, “Father’s Day is very tough” for the Oscar winner as well, because “he spends it alone.” Whether or not that changes – and Pax decides to reforge a relationship with him as he reportedly has with the Pitts – is uncertain.