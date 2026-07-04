How Angelina Jolie’s Feelings About Post-Divorce Dating Have (Allegedly) Been Impacted By Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has been in several high-profile relationships throughout the course of her life, with the most notable arguably being her marriage to Brad Pitt. That union, however, eventually ended, and a contentious divorce battle ensued for years. Jolie (51) and Pitt (62) settled their divorce in 2024, and the latter has since moved on with another partner. As of right now, Jolie isn’t seeing anyone, an insider is dropping claims regarding how the Adventures of Cliff Booth star has affected that stance.

Insider Makes Claims About Angelina Jolie’s Take On Dating

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jolie had been doing fine in the years since her latest divorce and that she’d been “busy” with work and focused on her six kids, whom she shares with Pitt. It was also said at the time that the Maria star hadn’t had a boyfriend since the split. A source for In Touch Weekly recently discussed Jolie’s love life and, allegedly, her relationship with Pitt – who she leveled abuse allegations against in a lawsuit – damaged her perception of romance. The unnamed individual laid out that claim by saying:

Brad did a real number on her faith in romance, there’s no escaping that, and Angie’s not sure if she could deal with trusting her heart then getting trampled on all over again. She blames him for that entirely.

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On the other side of that equation, Brad Pitt has been dating jeweller Ines de Ramon since late 2022, and they’ve been spotted in public together on multiple occasions. The two were most recently spotted at the French Open this past June, at which point they drew Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet comparisons due to their PDA. If the aforementioned insider is to be believed, Jolie isn’t keen on having such a relationship:

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She’s talking a good game and putting the word out to friends that she’s open to suggestions or introductions. But the truth is that she’s filled with anxiety about putting herself out there again, letting her guard down and running that risk of disappointment if and when things don’t ultimately work out.

All of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While the Eternals alum hasn’t attested to her ex-spouse/co-star supposedly affecting her views on dating, she has recently spoken about remaining single after the divorce.

What Has Angelina Jolie Said About Dating?

It’s seldom that Jolie talks about dating and what she looks for in her ideal partner. The Oscar winner did, however, recently speak to Yahoo! Entertainment about not having dated for years:

To be candid, I haven't dated since I divorced a decade ago. So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I'm focusing on my children, my family.

Jolie and Pitt share Maddox (24) Pax (22) Zahara (21) Shiloh (20) and twins Knox and Vivienne (17). By all accounts, she and her children are quite close, and those relationships reportedly endure as they allegedly remain estranged from Pitt. Jolie has also discussed some changes she’s experienced since her divorce, specifically her inability to travel as she pleases. In time, she also plans to leave Hollywood but not until all of her kids have turned 18 and are out of the house.

So, all in all, it seems Angelina Jolie does indeed have plans for the future, though they don’t appear to involve romance. With that, it’s unclear if she’ll eventually decide to re-enter the dating pool like Brad Pitt has.