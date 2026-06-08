Brad Pitt Allegedly Isn’t A Happy Camper He’s Been Dragged Into A Lawsuit About Penis Cream

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal battle over the Château Miraval winery is ongoing, despite the fact that it’s been over a year since they settled their divorce (and nearly a decade since they split up). However, now the F1 star finds himself in a more unusual battle, facing a lawsuit from a penis cream company against his own skincare brand — and according to sources, Pitt is quite unhappy about it.

The Fight Club actor’s company Beau Domaine is being accused of trademark infringement by a California-based men’s grooming company called Beau D. According to court documents, the latter is seeking more than $75,000 in damages from Brad Pitt’s brand, as well as a court order that would prevent the actor from further using the name Beau Domaine. According to sources, it sounds like Pitt’s displeasure stems from the nature of Beau D.’s business. The insider told OK! magazine:

Brad is furious that this has escalated into a lawsuit. From his perspective, Beau Domaine was built around luxury skincare and the Perrin family's winemaking heritage, not anything remotely connected to intimate grooming products.

Beau D. was founded in 2020 by Brandon Palas, who says in court filings that the name Beau Domaine is too similar to his brand and risks confusing customers. The lawsuit says it qualifies as unfair competition under California law.

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Meanwhile, Brad Pitt — who got lovey with girlfriend Ines de Ramon during a rare public outing — started his skincare company in 2022 under the name Le Domaine but underwent a major rebranding in the past year, including the name change to Beau Domaine.

The actor is now allegedly worried that the lawsuit will sully his business’ reputation by associating the A-lister with a cream that claims to “put power in your package.” The source continued:

What frustrates him most is that years of work developing the brand are now being overshadowed by seemingly shocking headlines about p---- cream rather than the products themselves. He believes the claims are unfair and damaging to the reputation of the company.

Beau D. sells intimate care products for men and embraces provocative marketing slogans for its flagship product, the $56 "D. Cream." Instructions for the cream say to, “Rub it in for maximum moisture, smoothness and potency."

Beau Domaine, however, does not sell products directly related to the manhood, and rather uses compounds derived from his winery’s grapes combined with anti-aging molecules for skincare packages like “Brad’s Complete Routine” and other creams and serums.

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Brandon Palas denies that this lawsuit was motivated by publicity, saying Beau D. approached Brad Pitt’s business on three separate occasions in an attempt to settle the matter out of court.

It will be interesting to see what comes from this, as Brad Pitt’s alleged unhappiness indicates that neither party is happy with being associated with the other. Stay tuned, and in the meantime, keep your eye on the 2026 movie calendar for several upcoming Pitt projects.