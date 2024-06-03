How Brad Pitt Allegedly Feels About His And Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Dropping His Last Name

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal issues have persisted in the eight years since they split up and, even now, it’s unclear as to when they’ll be resolved. Their ongoing divorce and court battle over a winery they both jointly owned aside, another situation has arisen involving one of their kids. Their daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has filed to drop her dad’s surname, as revealed by legal documents. While her famous father has yet to formally comment on the matter, an insider has now dropped claims regarding how he feels about the teenager’s decision. And, if per those comments, the actor isn’t happy with this turn of events.

How Does The Oscar Winner Supposedly Feel About His Child’s Decision

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went through with the filing on May 27, which also marked her 18th birthday. As stipulated in the legal documents, her plan is to simply go by the name Shiloh Jolie. One week after that filing, a source for People shared purported details on how her father is handling the situation. The insider went as far as to say that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is “upset” over the decision. Said person also spoke to what the current state of his relationship with his six kids looks like right now:

He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.

In addition to Shiloh, Brad Pitt also shares 22-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Zahara, 20-year-old Pax and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The last few years have seen a number of rumors surface in regard to how close Brad is with his kids. Reports of Shiloh’s legal plan come months after it was reported that she wanted to move in with Brad in order to “shake things up.” At present, the actor has reportedly found happiness in his relationship with Ines de Ramon, but his separation from his kids allegedly “pains him.” Another insider also added:

He still loves all of his kids tremendously. This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.

Angelina Jolie has yet to speak on Shiloh’s decision to change her name, because she was not involved in the process. The young lady reportedly hired her own lawyer and paid for everything herself.

What’s Been Said About Brad Pitt And His Relationships With His Kids?

Past reports have included claims about just how involved the Ocean’s Eleven star is in his kids' lives. Some have since dropped their own speculative comments on the matter across the Internet. On that note, in late 2023 some social media users noticed that one of the couple’s other daughters, Zahara, dropped Brad’s last name amid her sorority induction ceremony. At this time, it’s unclear as to whether that was the result of a legal change or simply personal preference. While insiders have claimed that the A-lister is estranged from his older children, his relationship with his younger twins has reportedly held up amid his legal battles with his former wife.

One of the biggest points of contention in that matter arose in 2021, when Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of domestic violence . She, more specifically, claimed that he physically and verbally abused her and the kids while they were on an airplane in 2016. Pitt has since denied the accusations, and he eventually sued Jolie in 2022 over allegedly selling her share of their Chateau Miraval without clearing it with him. Per a recent update on that winery suit, Jolie and her team must submit “all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody, or control" from the past eight years among other materials.

As for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s campaign to have her name legally changed, it remains to be seen how that will all pan out. As for Brad Pitt, he’s continuing to take on jobs, with his latest movie, Wolfs opening in theaters on September 20 as part of the 2024 movie schedule .