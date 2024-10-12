Anna Kendrick Gives Hopeful Update About Pitch Perfect 4

Don’t you think it’s been too long since the Barden Bellas graced us with their vocals? The Pitch Perfect movies were some of the best comedies of the 2010s, but since the 2017 threequel, the a cappella group went their separate ways. However, while Anna Kendrick was promoting one of her 2024 movies , she shared some promising thoughts on playing Beca again.

On Thursday, Anna Kendrick attended the premiere of Woman of the Hour, which is her very thrilling directorial debut that will reach those with a Netflix subscription on October 18. While on the red carpet in Los Angeles, Kendrick said this about Pitch Perfect 4:

Oh, my God, I know I would love that. And I keep saying, I feel like Rebel [Wilson] is really like the steam engine of everything. So as long as she keeps saying it might happen, I'll believe it.

While speaking to People , Kendrick lit up at the idea of another Pitch Perfect movie being in the works. Kendrick’s positive thoughts about a sequel come after Rebel Wilson said this in May :

Hopefully, there's a fourth one in the works. There is one being developed. I mean, I know we're older now, so I don't exactly know what the storyline's going to be. I guess they've got to get the script right first, which is the age-old dilemma.

As Wilson spoke to, she knows that there’s executives over at Universal who are trying to crack the code on another Pitch Perfect movie after the success of the originals. However, she hadn’t gotten her hands on a script at that time. Kendrick doesn’t sound like she had read anything either based on her response, but she's hopeful that another movie from the comedy franchise could, in fact, happen if Wilson in particular keeps speaking up about it.

When the first movie came out in 2012, it was a huge commercial hit considering it made $115 million against a $17 million budget. The 2015 sequel was even bigger with a worldwide box office haul of $287 million. However, the third movie saw its popularity take a dip with a (still impressive) $185 million haul. According to Wilson, for Pitch Perfect 3, the cast was almost completely replaced with a younger cast and it felt like a “kick in the face.”

Between Wilson and Kendrick showing their interest in more Pitch Perfect, it certainly could be in their futures! Since their time in the movies, much of the cast have reunited a few times over, with Brittany Snow recently telling us she picked the brain of Kendrick in her own recent directorial debut, Parachute . The question likely comes to this: how do the Barden Bellas return when they are no longer in college?