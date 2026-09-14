Finally, The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Movie Update I Definitely Needed

On one hand, the wait for the book-to-screen adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo has been excruciating... And on the other hand, I'm of the mindset that the project should take exactly as long as it needs to be done right. Among the recent developments for the planned Netflix movie is that Anna Kendrick will direct the adaptation. From what the Woman of the Hour helmer had to say about the project, she's very interested to understand exactly the core of what fans love about the story.

In June, Deadline reported that Anna Kendrick was set to direct the picture, which would be her second time at the helm of a film for Netflix. As a seasoned actor with some directing experience under her belt, I think she's ideally suited for this particular project, having worked in the industry for years. Her recent comments about the status of the movie are especially encouraging.

Anna Kendrick Cares About The Fans' Love For This Book

When ENews caught up with Kendrick about the movie, they asked if she could share any information on who might play the title character. Kendrick was mum on that bit, noting that they're still in the script phrase of the project. If they have anyone in mind to star, she wouldn't say. However, she did have these very promising words to share about wanting to get the adaptation right:

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I'm thinking about the fans all the time. Whenever somebody comes up to me and is like 'Oh, my best friend or my agent or my so-and-so is like, "you don't understand I'm obsessed with that book," I'm like give me their number, I want to talk to them,' because I want to know exactly what gets at the heart of it for people, because this book is so moving, and I, of course, have a big task ahead of me, and I'm desperate to get it right.

The updates about the adaptation for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo have sort of come in bursts over the years. It seems like we get a few updates, and then it's radio silence for months or longer. And yet, I remain optimistic that we're not amidst the latest "burst" of news, but that things are actually happening for the project. As Kendrick said, they're still in the script stage right now.

Taylor Jenkins Reid's Story Sets A High Bar

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is a 2017 historical fiction novel from Taylor Jenkins Reid, and centers on a Hollywood film legend who's finally opening up about her personal life, including the numerous romantic relationships she's had over the years. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the golden age of Hollywood, Hugo's history is full of triumphs, challenges, love and loss. So why is she only now willing to talk about it publicly? Well, her choice to do the interview is part of the story.

On GoodReads, the book holds a 4.39 (out of five) rating, which is very high for a book with over 4 million ratings. Suffice to say, this is a story a lot of fans love and want to see adapted well. It's very encouraging to hear Kendrick talk about the fans and seeking information from people who are passionate about the story so that she can understand what's at the heart of what they love about it.

One Way I Hope The Adaptation Succeeds

I'm sure we all expect changes to be made from Taylor Jenkins Reid's story in order to fit the nearly-400-page book into the space of a film. I'm among the fans who would prefer it be done as a TV show, just as Daisy Jones a the Six (another Taylor Jenkins Reid book-to-screen adaptation) was. However Kendrick's words make me feel confident that she understands the most important thing about adapting the story, which is to find a way to bring it to the screen without losing the heart of what makes it so moving.

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It's been a few years since I read it, but I remember one thing very clearly about finishing it: I cried. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo isn't the first book to make me cry, nor would it be the last, but the reason I remember crying at the end of this one specifically was because I knew I wasn't crying over the ending itself. It wasn't one specific thing about the story that got the waterworks going, I just had a lot of feelings to cry out when I finished it -- happy, sad, frustrated, hopeful feelings that only tears could purge.

It was the best kind of book feeling (and not the last time TJR would inspire it from me with a book), and I'd love it if the movie were able to do something similar. How exactly it does that seems to be the challenge Kendrick faces, but the fact that she knows she's facing it is a really good start. I can't wait to hear more updates about the movie as they come in!