Evan Rachel Wood Praises Practical Magic 2 Replacement Joey King, Calls Out Filmmakers

Last September Practical Magic 2 wrapped production, and the movie is just days away from its wide theatrical release. The sequel came nearly three decade after the 1998 original (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reprising their roles as the Owens sisters. But Evan Rachel Wood's Kylie was recast with Joey King, and the OG actress recently praised her while calling out the sequel's filmmakers.

King has been crushing the fashion game for Practical Magic 2's premieres, but it turns out that she's also connecting with her predecessor. Evan Rachel Wood took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she's been in contact with the Kissing Booth actress, posting:

I really appreciated Joey King reaching out to me, Because no one who worked on the original film did. She's a sweetheart.

Well, she certainly didn't mince her words. While the two actresses who portrayed Kylie Owens have been able to form a connection, Wood revealed that the folks behind Practical Magic 2 didn't give her the same courtesy. Despite how much she would have liked to reprise her role as an adult, the movie's filmmakers seemingly never even reached out to the Across the Universe actress to touch base about why they didn't bring her back.

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The reason is likely the sequel's story, as Practical Magic 2 will feature Sally's daughters as college-aged young women. Still, Wood likely would have at least have heard from someone behind the sequel to explain why she wasn't asked to reprise her role. After all, she's still a successful actress, currently starring in FX's The Shards (streaming with a Hulu subscription).

During a clip from THR's Instagram, Joey King spoke about reaching out to Evan Rachel Wood, sharing:

I actually did. I had a lovely conversation with her. You know, she did an interview not too long ago on a red carpet and I just was so appreciative of the support that she showed to me and the rest of the cast. She is so talented and so beautiful. And, you know, she made this role so special when she was a young girl. And I feel so grateful to be able to play Kylie at this age.

How sweet is that? While the True Blood alum might not be happy with the people behind the camera, it's heartening to hear how she and Joey King connected over Practical Magic 2. They now share a role, and it sounds like they had a great conversation about the both the character and the franchise as a whole.

Later in the same interview, King went on to praise Wood's personality by saying:

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But I love Evan so much and I'm so appreciative of her kind words and the exchange that her and I shared.

I love this, and now I want to see these two actresses share the screen sometime in the future. They already have a connection, and seem to have great respect for the other's talents. So why not pair both Kylie Owen actresses? I'll do my own little spell to try and make it happen.

Practical Magic 2 hits theaters on September 10th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Evan Rachel Wood, new episodes of The Shards air Wednesdays on FX and streaming on Hulu.