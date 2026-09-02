Evan Rachel Wood Praises Practical Magic 2 Replacement Joey King, Calls Out Filmmakers
The two Kylie Owens have been in contact.
Last September Practical Magic 2 wrapped production, and the movie is just days away from its wide theatrical release. The sequel came nearly three decade after the 1998 original (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reprising their roles as the Owens sisters. But Evan Rachel Wood's Kylie was recast with Joey King, and the OG actress recently praised her while calling out the sequel's filmmakers.
King has been crushing the fashion game for Practical Magic 2's premieres, but it turns out that she's also connecting with her predecessor. Evan Rachel Wood took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she's been in contact with the Kissing Booth actress, posting:
Well, she certainly didn't mince her words. While the two actresses who portrayed Kylie Owens have been able to form a connection, Wood revealed that the folks behind Practical Magic 2 didn't give her the same courtesy. Despite how much she would have liked to reprise her role as an adult, the movie's filmmakers seemingly never even reached out to the Across the Universe actress to touch base about why they didn't bring her back.
The reason is likely the sequel's story, as Practical Magic 2 will feature Sally's daughters as college-aged young women. Still, Wood likely would have at least have heard from someone behind the sequel to explain why she wasn't asked to reprise her role. After all, she's still a successful actress, currently starring in FX's The Shards (streaming with a Hulu subscription).
During a clip from THR's Instagram, Joey King spoke about reaching out to Evan Rachel Wood, sharing:
How sweet is that? While the True Blood alum might not be happy with the people behind the camera, it's heartening to hear how she and Joey King connected over Practical Magic 2. They now share a role, and it sounds like they had a great conversation about the both the character and the franchise as a whole.
Later in the same interview, King went on to praise Wood's personality by saying:
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I love this, and now I want to see these two actresses share the screen sometime in the future. They already have a connection, and seem to have great respect for the other's talents. So why not pair both Kylie Owen actresses? I'll do my own little spell to try and make it happen.
Practical Magic 2 hits theaters on September 10th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Evan Rachel Wood, new episodes of The Shards air Wednesdays on FX and streaming on Hulu.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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