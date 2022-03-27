Anne Hathaway Opens Up About The Batman's Zoë Kravitz Taking On Catwoman 10 Years After She Did For Christopher Nolan

The role of Catwoman has been played by a plethora of actresses over the years, with each putting their own spin on the smooth antiheroine. The latest to take on the mantle is Zoë Kravitz, who plays a new iteration of Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The actress has received high praise for her portrayal, from both critics and fans thus far. It’s interesting that Kravitz’s debut would come this year, as this will also mark 10 years since her big-screen predecessor, Anne Hathaway, played the role in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (streamable with an HBO Max subscription ). With this, Hathaway discussed the new actress taking on the role a decade later.

It’s still somewhat funny to think that it’s been nearly 10 years since Anne Hathaway donned the black, leather suit and goggles (which visibly resembled cat ears when they weren’t used). It’s only natural that inquiring minds would want to know what former Catwoman actresses think about the latest to take on the role. That’s why ET , during a recent interview, asked Hathaway if she’d checked out The Batman. While the star has yet to see it, she’s more than excited by the hype surrounding the film and Zoë Kravitz’s “unique” performance :

I have a friend who saw it this weekend and said not only is she phenomenal in it but how much fun it was to be in a packed movie theater and realizing that people are coming back to movies and how great it was to celebrate that. I am so happy for her. I haven’t had a chance to see it yet, but I look forward to that.

It’s probably not too surprising that the Oscar winner has yet to check out Matt Reeves’ superhero epic for herself. At present, she’s been in the midst of a press tour for her new Apple TV+ show, WeCrashed. Still, it’s cool that she is excited to see the movie at some point in the future.

Anne Hathaway has been very supportive of Zoë Kravitz since it was announced that she’d be playing Selina Kyle alongside Robert Pattinson’s emo-infused Batman. Hathaway previously offered Kravitz some advice in regard to taking on the role. The Les Misérables star suggested that her successor not listen to anybody who’s previously portrayed the character, as she believes “the only way to play that role is to give your version of it.”

Other former Catwomen are also stoked for this new take on Selina, including Batman Returns’ Michelle Pfeiffer. Likewise, Halle Berry has provided advice and shown support for the actress as she steps into the part. Even those who haven’t been directly associated with the Batman franchise, like Zoë Kravitz’s stepdad, Jason Momoa, have been hyping her up . Quite frankly, it’s lovely to see that so many people have her back as she kicks off her journey as one of DC Comics’ most beloved characters.