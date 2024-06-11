Colleen Hoover's Verity Movie: Everything We Know About The Adaptation

It’s an exciting event when a popular book becomes a film. The hope of an accurate or entertaining adaptation surpasses any reality of the quality of the film or TV show. We just want to believe it will be good. Some of my favorite movies are also my favorite books. Therefore, I am constantly thrilled when studios or production companies buy book rights. A book adaptation is even more exciting when it's better than the book. Soon, we’ll find out where Colleen Hoover’s Verity ranks among book-to-film adaptations.

Verity is already one of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations and filming hasn’t even begun. Because this bestseller has only just begun development, details are scarce. However, we do know a few things about this upcoming Colleen Hoover adaptation. Let’s discuss.

As of June 2024, Verity has no release date. Because production has yet to begin, we don’t know if the film will come out in a few years or a decade from now. Most likely, the earliest we can expect a Verity film is 2025 or 2026. The production team may wait to see how the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends with Us performs at the box office. If it makes a lot of money, they may speed up production to capitalize on the success of that Hoover film.

If It Ends with Us doesn’t perform well, Amazon may not rush the project. But, Hoover is a popular enough author that I don’t expect Verity to never go into production or take a decade or more to become a movie.

Amazon Is Producing The Verity Movie

In May 2024, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Amazon MGM Studios is producing Verity. Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund are leading its production. Because of Amazon’s involvement, Verity could premiere on Prime Video (similar to recent releases of adaptations of popular books such as The Idea of You and Red, White and Royal Blue) or it could have a theatrical release.

Amazon could decide to also give it a limited theatrical release before premiering on Prime Video. Because of Amazon’s success with book adaptations, releasing Verity on this streaming platform may benefit them more.

Verity Is A Mystery Thriller That Makes You Question Reality

Verity has some similarities to movies such as Gone Girl, A Simple Favor, Rebecca, and Vertigo. It creates a sense of distrust between the reader and these characters. Like the aforementioned films, Verity could become a great twisty thriller if it leans into certain aspects of the book and story.

Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh, a writer who hasn’t had much book success. She’s at a low point in her life and career. Then she gets the opportunity of a lifetime: ghostwriting for a very popular author. A car accident put Verity Crawford in a comatose state. As Lowen begins living in Verity’s home, she also develops a close bond with her husband, Jeremy. Lowen soon discovers that Verity may have more than a few buried secrets.

Verity plays with the reader's sense of truth and fiction within this world. Lowen isn’t an unreliable narrator but we aren’t sure whether her writer’s imagination is just playing tricks on her. We’re also not exactly sure about the real Verity. The story has a lot of intrigue that will work well in movie form.

Verity already has a cinematic quality that should make the transition from page to screen easier.

The Unforgivable Writer Is Penning The Script

Hillary Seitz is currently set to write the Verity screenplay. Her past work includes Christopher Nolan’s Insomnia, Eagle Eye, and the recent Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis movie The Unforgivable, another film with a really intriguing ending.

Questions We Still Have

A lot is still unknown about Verity, so we have a few questions that we hope get answered in the next few months.

Who Will Be In The Cast?

It’s hard to predict who will join the Verity cast because of the huge potential of this film. However, Jeremy, Lowen, and Verity are key characters that could ramp up excitement for the movie. Casting news about these characters will at least start conversations, similar to the Blake Lively It Ends with Us casting news and backlash.

When Will Production Start?

There have been many book-to-movie adaptations that have had the rights bought and then taken years before going into production. However, once again, if It Ends with Us succeeds at the box office, production will likely start within the next few months to a year.

The It Ends with Us trailer gained over 128 Million views in the first 24 hours, so if that’s any indication of its potential box office success, then it should help more Hoover books go into production.

Will The Verity Movie Have The Same Ending As The Book?

Vague references to the book's end in this section!

Verity’s ending is one of the most discussed parts of the book. It could become a confusing ending in film form, so the movie may make some changes to make it more clear to the audience. It’s an ending that even Hoover has admitted to struggling to form a definitive opinion about. In an interview with Betty Booklist , she had this to say about the ending.

In the end, when Lowen was confused, I was confused. I know people don’t believe that but I really was. When I was writing that, I was like ‘Oh my gosh what is real, what is not’ because that book is just from that one character’s perspective.

The Verity movie could offer different characters’ perspectives and different contexts to allow a concrete answer on the ending.

Verity Is Hoover’s Third Book Adaptation

Verity is the third adaptation of one of Hoover’s books.

The first adaptation was Confess. It is a romance novel published in 2015. It became a TV series in 2017. It aired for one season on Go90 and had seven episodes. It stars Katie Leclerc and Ryan Cooper.

It Ends with Us is the second adaptation. It stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni and premieres in theaters on August 9.

Many details on Verity remain a mystery. However, it’s one of Hoover’s most popular books. It sold over a million copies and constantly made appearances on best-selling book lists. It’s a highly anticipated adaptation that I don’t believe we will have to wait too long to see. Make sure to check back on CinemaBlend for any news and updates on the Verity movie.