Anne Heche Didn’t Leave A Will. Now Her Son And Ex-Partner Are Battling Over Her Estate

The death of Anne Heche shocked the public, partly because of the grisly circumstances surrounding her car crash and hospitalization . The unexpected nature of her passing was also highlighted when it was revealed she reportedly didn’t have a will prepared. And now her son and ex-partner are battling over the late actress’ estate.

When it was revealed that Anne Heche didn’t leave an updated living will, it was also reported that her 20 year-old son Homer Lafoon was petitioning to be in charge of her estate , as well as custody over his younger brother Atlas Heche Tupper. But per a new report by Page Six , her former co-star and ex partner James Tupper is alleging that the late actress put him in charge of her estate during their marriage.

This update is sure to turn a few heads, as the fallout surrounding Anne Heche’s death continues to grip the public, including fans of her acting career. And now that there’s a dispute over her estate, this looks like it may become a serious legal matter. Let’s just hope there aren’t cameras in the courtroom like the Depp/Heard case if it ever goes to court.

It is alleged by James Tupper that he has a copy of Anne Heche’s will from back in January of 2011. This dates back to when they were still dating, and after the birth of their son Atlas. According to Tupper, that version of her will reads:

My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children.

But that’s not all that’s come from Tupper regarding his possible role as executive of his ex’s estate. He also maintains that Heche’s oldest son Homer Lafoon isn’t qualified to be in charge of this responsibility, namely because he’s 20 years old and allegedly unemployed. What’s more, the Men in Trees actor even claims that Lafoon was estranged from his mother at the time of her passing.

Obviously these allegations are quite serious, and it seems like the stakes are high regarding the fate of Anne Heche’s estate. For his part, Homer Lafoon’s attorney reacted to this news in a statement to TMZ about the dispute. It claims,

We prefer to see the estate administration play out in court and not in the media, as our legal documents speak for themselves. The court appointing Homer special administrator today supports that decision.

Homer Lafoon also claimed that he hasn’t been able to get in touch with his half-brother Atlas, alleging that his father James is controlling his phone. This further complicates the situation, and shows how much is seemingly at stake regarding their legal battle. We’ll just have to wait and see if the two ultimately meet at court, and how it all shakes out. But clearly the public is invested in the proceedings.