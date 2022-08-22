Why Anne Heche's Biography Is Selling For Hundreds Of Dollars After Her Death

Anne Heche wrote a memoir in 2001 called “Call Me Crazy.” In it, she spoke about the abuse she endured from her father as well as the success and hard times she went through in the entertainment industry. Since her death earlier this month, Anne Heche’s memoir has been selling for hundreds of dollars.

Fans heard the unfortunate news of actress Anne Heche’s death after multiple car crashes in the course of a morning led to her vehicle being on fire. It seems like many fans now want to get some insight into this 53-year-old actress’s life. According to ABC7 , copies of the book are currently rebranded as collectibles on Amazon with hardcovers selling between $544.99-$589. Paperback editions are currently out of print which means it is no longer being published. Online bookstores and libraries would be the only options to get a copy but are in limited supply.

USA Today (opens in new tab) said that in an old story during the time Heche released her memoir, she said she wrote her book as a way to tell her story in full compared to what the media was saying about her. The biggest revelations that came from the Donnie Brasco actress was speaking about her father who she said sexually abused her possible starting from when she was a baby to when she was 12. He passed away from AIDS-related complications in 1983.

Heche also spoke about what really happened during the shocking turn of events in Fresno in 2000 when she was found wandering and muttering about a spaceship. The Wag the Dog actress wrote she took an Ecstasy pill to get on a spaceship to find love in heaven. Her alternate personality, Celestia, was part of a “fantasy world” in order to escape the abuse she went through in the real world. 12 days after shooting Donnie Brasco, she said there were bleeding crucifixion marks on her feet and had a vision she would have “the next Immaculate Conception.”

Another thing that Anne Heche wrote about in her memoir was the unfortunate deaths of her siblings. Her 23-year-old brother committed suicide by running his car off the road and her sister, Cynthia, died when she was two months old of a heart defeat. The Daytime Emmy Award winner wrote in the second chapter how she was hoping to meet her sister in heaven one day and that they’d be friends. A moment of scandal spoken about in the book that was well-known in the media was her relationship with talk show host and comedian Ellen Degeneres . As people back then were not accepting of same-sex relationships, she was shunned by the industry for that then-controversial romance and almost didn’t get the part in the comedic film Six Days, Seven Nights with Harrison Ford.

It’s possible that the Ohio native was going to write a follow-up to her memoir. In a podcast episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope” that was released posthumously was an interview of Heche earlier this year where she said her next book would have been called “Call Me Sane” and a “flipside” to her last book. She wanted to write a more hopeful book about how to get over abuse and how to love yourself. Heche also said during the episode that if a biopic was made about her life, she’d like Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell to play her. We’ll have to keep those actresses in mind if this biopic comes to fruition in the future.