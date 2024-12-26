Anthony Mackie Doesn’t Normally Steal From Movie Sets, But He Showed Fans (And Seth Rogen) One Amazing Holiday Grab

Anthony Mackie has given great performances in a number of major Marvel movies throughout his career, and playing Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, has made him a household name. Despite the iconic nature of these films, the actor has apparently never been interested in a costume or prop from the sets, and has refrained from swiping anything for his personal collection. However, it seems like he did take one thing from one of his movies that he was in with Seth Rogen, and it was a surprising piece of holiday garb.

The Captain America: Brave New World star got into the Christmas spirit this season by posting a photo of himself on Instagram in front of his decorated tree. He was notably wearing a familiar looking red Christmas sweater with a Santa Claus on it, which fans may have noticed was from the movie The Night Before. He confirmed in his caption that this was a rare instance of him stealing from set, and shouted out co-star Seth Rogen in the post. You can see the photo below:

For context, The Night Before was a holiday comedy film released in 2015 that starred Mackie, Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It was about the crazy R-rated shenanigans a group of friends got up to on Christmas Eve. The Night Before got some solid reviews , is a cult favorite among many comedy fans, and a rare instance of Mackie dipping his toe into the comedy genre. The experience clearly meant a lot to him considering he isn’t one to take from a movie set.

It’s totally understandable he’d want the Christmas sweater, as the sweaters in the movie were meant to be funny and applicable to each character. It’s also a wardrobe staple for the holiday season, and something he can wear year after year. The Falcon helmet and the Captain America shield may be a cool piece of memorabilia, but they aren’t exactly practical wardrobe pieces that Mackie could continue to wear. If I was an actor, I’d want to swipe some of the clothes too, especially from such a fun movie like The Night Before.

This picture and the Seth Rogen shoutout makes me want this cast to reunite again. Mackie has a great comedic streak and has showcased his sense of humor in interviews. He may be committed to the number of upcoming Marvel movies coming down the pike, but I’d love to see him star in another comedy. R-rated romps rarely get theatrical releases anymore, but with Mackie’s rising movie star status and Rogen’s history of making hilarious films doing well at the box office, maybe they can make movie magic happen again. I’m sure Mackie would love another sweater.

It may be a while before something like this comes into fruition, but in the meantime, you can revisit Anthony Mackie and Seth Rogen in The Night Before, which is currently streaming with a Starz subscription . Fans of Mackie actor can next see him in Captain America: Brave New World, which is set to hit theaters on February 14th, 2025 . For more information on other exciting titles heading to the big screen next year, make sure to consult our 2025 movie release schedule .