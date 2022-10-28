Anya Taylor-Joy Has Wrapped Her Mad Max Movie Furiosa, See How She Celebrated

Following the release of the incredibly successful Mad Max: Fury Road there were a lot of fans who wanted to see more, not only from Tom Hardy’s new take on Mad Max, but from Charlize Theron’s Furiosa. As it happens we are getting part of that. A new movie, Furiosa, is on the way, but it will be a prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role. The new film is one step closer to theaters as principal photography has wrapped, and Taylor-Joy took the opportunity to thank all involved.

The announcement that Furiosa has finished filming came via Anya Taylor-Joy’s Instagram . She posted a picture of herself, as well as one of director George Miller. In the attached post she thanked everybody involved in the production, calling them fun, resilient and talented. She also says the production made her tougher than she thought she could be.

Filming for Furiosa began in June . That moment was immortalized on social media by Furiosa co-star Chris Hemsworth. His role in the film has not been officially confirmed, though we know that the general plot of Furiosa will see her caught in the middle of a battle between two warlord, a younger version of Immortan Joe, the villain of Fury Road, and a new character, Dementus, leader of a gang of post-apocalyptic bikers who are the ones that initially kidnap Furiosa. It seems likely Hemsworth is playing the role of Dementus.

While many people were hoping for a Furiosa movie to be a sequel starring Charlize Theron, including Charlize Theron, the decision to make the movie a prequel apparently came out of the production of Mad Max: Fury Road itself. George Miller has said that, while a lot of Furiosa’s backstory is left ambiguous in that movie, much of Furiosa’s history was put together during production as a way to help Theron and others better understand the character. This made putting the actual screenplay together fairly easy.

The same sort of work was apparently done for Max Rockatansky himself. Fury Road gives us glimpses of events that took place in Max’s past that we hadn't seen in the three films starring Mel Gibson, and George Miller and co-writer Nick Lathouris apparently put together a story of what happened to Max in the year leading up to that film, so the next Mad Max movie, if and when we see it, could be another Fury Road prequel.