Did You Notice The Cool Way Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Continued Their Wicked Coordinating Trend At The Met Gala?

We’re already expecting Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to slay in their upcoming roles as part of the cast of Wicked . Outside of filming Jon M. Chu’s Broadway musical adaptation , they still brought the light and dark of their magical roles to major public events. At this year’s Met Gala, the two Wicked stars continue the cool way of their coordinated dressing trend reflecting the fashion tones of Elphaba and Glinda.

This year’s theme for “fashion’s biggest night” at the Met Gala is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” 250 garments typically not shown will be on display with the intention of reawakening the senses. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande definitely accomplished that with their coordinated Met Gala fashions representing the dark and light of their Wicked characters. Take a look at their visually appealing fashion ensembles below:

(Image credit: Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande truly camouflage with the Met Gala’s fairy tale theme. The Harriet actress is wearing a Thom Browne two-piece set featuring tux details, pink petals, and scattered insects. There are even several places of green insects surrounding the ensemble that show she truly is one with nature. The pink and green accents of Erivo's fashion ensemble are the perfect "method dressing" for her upcoming movie with Grande.

The “Thank U, Next” singer is the day to Erivo’s night wearing a white Loewe mother-of-pearl gown designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson. She’s truly shimmering under the light with her wicked colors of a pinkish and allegedly green blend. It’s like the fashion event was made for the Wicked stars with the carpet being a perfect blend of green and white just like their characters Elphaba and Glinda.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the two Broadway stars made a splash with their cool coordinating fashion trend. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande went full Glinda and Elphaba at the Oscars with the former Nickelodeon star wearing a wonderful pink gown and the British singer/actress wearing a wicked witch green Louis Vuitton dress.

The two stars also channeled their characters’ signature pink and green doing Wicked press at CinemaCon “speaking publicly” for the first time about their upcoming musical film. Hand in hand at the large gathering, Grande captured her Good Witch character’s delicate pure nature with a strapless piece that looked like she was wearing a big flower. Erivo brought some of Elphaba’s edge with an off-the-shoulder green top and a shimmering silver skirt that showed she meant business.

What better way for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to continue their cool coordinated fashion trend than by showing off their Wicked character’s light and darkness at this year’s Met Gala? Like the Land of Oz residents, the two talented actresses wore magical pieces that represented their uniqueness in style with the likeness of beauty that we can’t take our eyes off of. Make sure to see the two in the 2024 movie release of Wicked: Part One premiering in theaters on November 27th.