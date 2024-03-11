Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Went Full Glinda And Elphaba At The Oscars. Now I'm Even More Excited For Wicked
These looks are "Defying Gravity!"
With the first of two Wicked movies slated on the 2024 movie schedule, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made sure to pay homage to their upcoming musical at this year's Oscars. Rocking outfits that evoked major Glinda and Elphaba vibes, the two looked incredible in their pink and green gowns. Now, I'm even more excited for Wicked!
Playing the good witch Glinda, Ariana Grande rocked a wonderful pink dress by Giambattista Valli, per Elle, as you can see below:
Ari really went full good witch in her gown, and it reminds me of the bubble Glinda floats in.
Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo rocked a dress fit for the wicked witch, wearing a green Louis Vuitton number, per Red Carpet Fashion Awards.
Overall, these two looks have me feeling over the moon about Wicked and I can't wait to see it in theaters on November 27.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
