Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Went Full Glinda And Elphaba At The Oscars. Now I'm Even More Excited For Wicked

With the first of two Wicked movies slated on the 2024 movie schedule, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made sure to pay homage to their upcoming musical at this year's Oscars. Rocking outfits that evoked major Glinda and Elphaba vibes, the two looked incredible in their pink and green gowns. Now, I'm even more excited for Wicked!

Playing the good witch Glinda, Ariana Grande rocked a wonderful pink dress by Giambattista Valli, per Elle, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage)

Ari really went full good witch in her gown, and it reminds me of the bubble Glinda floats in.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo rocked a dress fit for the wicked witch, wearing a green Louis Vuitton number, per Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Overall, these two looks have me feeling over the moon about Wicked and I can't wait to see it in theaters on November 27.