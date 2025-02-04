As A Fan, I’m Pumped For Wicked: For Good. And Am Loving Cynthia Erivo Would Do Anything To See Sequel Footage Too

Wicked and what we know about Wicked: For Good has been a cornerstone of the 2025 movie schedule buzz. Fans across the globe are anxiously awaiting any morsel of content from the Broadway-turned-movie’s second installment, including Cynthia Erivo. As a new and increasingly excited admirer of the musical and movie, I’m ready for the November release. In the meantime, though, I’ll gladly take Erivo’s enthusiastic and motivated need to get a sneak peek at what’s awaiting all of us in Oz.

The Harriet actress chatted with THR about being included on the 2025 Oscar nominations list for Best Actress. Amongst discussing her potentially making Oscar history , the 38-year-old divulged that she’s only seen minimal Wicked: For Good footage. She also shared that the sequel is now being edited but the movie’s director, Jon M. Chu, won’t let anyone get a preview of the upcoming promo content. The Bad Times at El Royale alum added that she’s incredibly inspired to go behind the scenes and see it before release day, saying:

I’ve seen the smallest amount. But not in situ. I know it’s being edited now, but [Jon M. Chu] won’t us see it yet. I’m going to force my way into the editing room. I’m not waiting that long to watch this movie.

It’s surprising to know that even Cynthia Erivo (or presumably Ariana Grande) doesn’t, and maybe, won’t have access to Part 2 before the rest of the world. With Chu editing, though, it’s understandable that he’s trying his best to keep it under wraps. My guess is, though, having watched their dynamics and relationships through interviews, that the cinematic Elphaba (and probably Glinda) will see teasers, trailers, and, of course, the movie before the rest of us. I’ll just be over here counting down the days and hoping for lots of good press material in the meantime.

As the upcoming awards shows continue to fly by, Erivo has been at most, including last night’s Grammy’s. Every time I see her or the "Eternal Sunshine" singer it reminds me that For Good is one day closer, and pumps me up all over again. Like I mentioned, I’m new to the Wicked world but so thrilled to be here having loved The Wizard of Oz from my first watch. Learning just how well this prequel has fleshed out the Frank L. Baum Hollywood classic has made me an even bigger fan of the whole Ozian world–Cynthia Erivo and company is a great cherry on top of it all.

It’ll be an exciting day when Wicked: For Good content releases for fans like me. Hopefully (and likely), the motivated Cynthia Erivo and other cast members get a look before the rest of us. And if it’s anything like the 2024 release, and its crushing box office numbers , we’ll all be in for a real treat.

