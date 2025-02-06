Ariana Grande Even Got A Call From Her Gynecologist About Her First Oscar Nom, And Her Reaction Was A+
It seems literally everybody wanted to congratulate Ariana Grande.
When it comes to major awards like the Oscars the old saying is that “It’s an honor just to be nominated,” and based on how excited people get after the nominations are announced, there certainly appears to be some truth in that. Ariana Grande says she was “a mess” when she learned of her own nomination for the 2025 Oscars for Best Supporting Actress. This may have made things a little extra awkward when fielding congratulatory phone calls from so many people, including her mom and gynecologist.
Ariana Grande recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she talked about the experience of learning about her Oscar nomination. She revealed that the people calling to congratulate her included not only family and friends but also her therapist and gynecologist. The singer says the latter call was nice, though she was initially afraid it might have been about something else, explaining:
It’s honestly a pretty understandable, if mildly hilarious, reaction. If any of us got an unexpected call from a medical professional our first thought would probably be that something must be wrong. Even if you’re getting a long line of congratulatory phone calls, you don’t expect your doctor to be one of them. It’s probably just a coincidence that they’re calling in the middle of all the joy. However, in this case, the "thank u, next" performer's gynecologist was in fact calling to get in on the congratulations.
It sounds like Ariana Grande’s gynecologist is just a lovely woman in general who is the type of person to call up a patient to congratulate them when they do something remarkable. The Wicked star, for her part, certainly isn’t planning to see her until the next appointment, but she promised they could share a moment when that time came:
Of course, quite a lot can happen between now and the next breast exam. Depending on when that is, the Oscars may have already happened. The pair could end up hugging not over a nomination, but an actual Academy Award win.
While the Best Supporting Actress award competition is strong, Grande is arguably a front-runner. Wicked could end up winning several Oscars, including prizes for both the Glinda actress and her co-star Cynthia Erivo. Wicked specifically planned to have Grande compete for Best Supporting Actress to prevent the film's two stars from going up against each other.
If she does win, we can only hope she gives an acceptance speech that’s as entertaining as her story about getting called by her gynecologist. Check out the full interview below.
We’ll find out if Ariana Grande wins the coveted golden statue in less than a month. This year you'll be able to watch the Oscars not only on ABC but also with a Hulu subscription. If she does take home gold, Grande will certainly have a lot of friends and family congratulating her as well as probably at least one medical professional.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
