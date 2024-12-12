Ariana Grande Told Paul Mescal Why Wicked And Gladiator II Are 'Strangely Similar,' And I Totally See It Now

November was a big month for the box office, thanks in great part to Wicked (Part 1) and Gladiator II. Both films released the same day on the 2024 movie schedule . Aside from memes on the Internet , "Glicked" was not commercially pushed as much as "Barbenheimer." Yet both films did spectacular pre-Thanksgiving numbers and are still crushing. Glinda actress Ariana Grande seems to be in support of the double feature , and she also recently explained to Paul Mescal how their two films are "strangely similar" -- and I can totally see it.

While both actors have have weighed in on "Glicked," it’s definitely fun to see Grande and Gladiator II's Lucius actor, Mescal, discuss the trend together. The two were brought together, thanks to Variety’s Actors on Actors series, and they had a very entertaining and informative chat. During the conversation, the Eternal Sunshine songstress threw the Aftersun actor for a loop when she claimed their movies have more in common than meets the eye:

I feel like our movies are strangely similar. I know that sounds absolutely absurd, but I really do feel like they are, because there are strong themes of evil versus good, and honestly, in certain ways dictatorship, corrupt government. They feel thematically intertwined.

The All Of Us Strangers actor initially seemed dubious (as was I) but, upon hearing Grande’s reasoning, her initially wild statement is understandable. Underneath all the glitter and magic of Wicked and the blood sweat and tears of Gladiator II, the overall structures follow similar plot points, what with the themes the Scream Queens actress mentioned.

Both films ask the question, “Are people truly all good or all evil?” As for the government corruption, nothing has really changed in Rome since the events of the first Gladiator film. Wicked’s corruption, for people unfamiliar with the play, takes the audience by surprise, and the betrayal cuts to the core. Unfortunately, we won’t see how that all resolves until Part 2 is released amid the 2025 movie schedule .

Overall, I totally see what she’s saying. However, I also think those are very common themes in cinema, and it’s a broad statement to make. To that point, Mescal acknowledged Grande’s idea, while also pointing out the obvious, saying:

And also, not to sell the whole ‘Glicked’ thing, but in terms of a double feature —thematically similar, but then also totally different meals.

While they might share some broad themes, these two movies could not be more different, much like Barbie and Oppenheimer. Yet that’s part of the appeal, right? Watching a heavy drama followed by a more light-hearted musical comedy (or vise-versa) is cinematic whiplash, but that’s what makes it so fun. While I don’t think any two movies could capture the same attention and devotion as Barbenheimer, it certainly has created a ripple effect, planting the seed of absurd double features in everyone’s heads.

That’s not to discredit the films that are crushing right now. Both Gladiator II and Wicked have critics raving and are must-see movies as awards season heats up. Both even just received multiple Golden Globes nominations . We might as well throw Moana 2 in the mix, as the island Disney princess has also joined the duo, setting the highest domestic Thanksgiving box office numbers . (I can’t even try to pronounce what the trio name would have been for the three movies had they all released together.)

I certainly look forward to seeing what wild combination of film releases we see next but, as for right now, it is not too late to experience "Glicked" for yourself. Also, when you do, make note of the similarities and/or differences between the fantastic Wizard of Oz prequel and the blood, action-packed legacy sequel.