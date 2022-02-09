Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls The Day The World Found Out About Who He Was

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself . He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.

The public at large first learned of the 24-year-old’s parentage back in 2011. Around that time, it was confirmed that after 25 years of marriage, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver had decided to divorce. But about a week later, reports suggested that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child more than 14 years earlier with Mildred Baena. She’d worked as a housekeeper in the Schwarzengger family household for more than 20 years before retiring in 2011. Apparently, even the Terminator actor was initially unaware of the fact that Joseph was his son, that is until the young man began to resemble him.

It was an eventful time for the famous family to say the least, but what were things like for the young man at the center of it? Well, based on Joseph Baena’s recent comments to Men’s Health , it was a pretty surreal time And it seems to have begun with a surprise exchange with his mother in his school

I remember the day very vividly. I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave. And my mom’s there, and she’s like, ‘We gotta go—everyone is finding out about you and who your father is. I’m 13. Your body’s transforming; your mind is transforming. And now my life transformed before my eyes.

I can’t even begin to imagine what it must’ve been like to be a young teen and get thrust into such a situation. Surely many of us would be a bit nervous, given the circumstances. However, today, the budding star seems to have gained a bit of perspective when it comes to that period of his life. And luckily, things have cooled down considerably since that massive news broke.

Presently, Joseph Baena seems to be very close to his legendary father. Through social media, fans can see how the two spend time together. Baena also takes the time to wish his father well on his birthday , while the Total Recall star does the same for his son . Additionally, Arnold Schwarzeneggger also provides his son with advice , especially when it comes to acting. And you best believe that the young man is definitely putting the skills to use on the job.

The actor shared last year that he was in production on the movie Bully High and, along with that film, he’s also looking forward to the release of Chariot, in which he stars alongside John Malkovich. The young man certainly looks like a movie star, as some have noted that he could double for the young version of his father while on set. It’ll be interesting to see what he does next but, given a past Instagram photo, might I suggest a western ?

Regardless, the future looks bright for Joseph Baena, and it’s honestly nice to see the young man doing so well. His journey into the Hollywood landscape and public stardom may have started out in a somewhat “unconventional” manner, but it’s clear to see that he’s making the most of it and loving life.