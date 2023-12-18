National Lampoon's Clark Griswold And 6 Other Christmas Movie Dads I'd Spend The Holidays With

It seems as though the best Christmas movies revolve around family, and while each member of the family is equally important, I tend to focus on the dads more than most. As a father of a child, I look as much to the dads of Christmas movies as much as my own father and step-father to try and deliver the perfect holiday experience. I want to be like Clark Griswold in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, without bringing the annoying cousin Eddie I'd hate spending time with at Christmas.

With many options to choose from, I decided to round up my own definitive list of dads from Christmas movies that I'd love to spend the holidays with. Be sure to revisit these movies while checking out what's new on the 2023 Christmas movie schedule, and reminisce on some of the best dads to emulate during the holiday season.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Clark Griswold

Clark Griswold is the epitome of the American family dad. He works hard for his family and he has grandiose plans for how he wants things to play out, though sometimes they don't work out the way he wants. But it's the thought that counts, and I think that regardless of their opinions, the Griswold family always appreciated the level of effort Clark put into the holiday.

Much like CinemaBlend's Philip Sledge when he rewatched National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, I can't help but relate to Clark Griswold the older I get. The holidays are a mix of stress, fun, tradition and sometimes just surviving the holidays no matter what may come. I'd certainly want to be the father who tries to give my all to make it the best experience for everyone involved, regardless of whether it's the happiest time of the year or not. If you're having Christmas with Clark, it's sure to be eventful and fun, which is the kind of holiday I love.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Scott Calvin

Scott Calvin stumbled into getting the best gig ever, and he should be thankful. Usually when someone dies on your property, they don't just disappear and you assume their identity with no questions asked. Thankfully, the rules of succession made him Santa Claus, and he's enjoyed a pretty lengthy run in the role without dying.

I think it's pretty obvious what the advantages are if you're spending the holiday with your dad when is literally Santa Claus. Sure, he's going to be busy on the big day, but you're going to have literally whatever you want underneath the tree to stay entertained until the day is over. Yes, having the elves around all the time would probably get annoying, but who could pass up the relative solitude of living at the North Pole?

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Peter McAllister

Listen, I know Peter McAllister doesn't have the best track record given the events of Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. He managed to go on vacation not once, but twice without one of his children, which would be a national news story with serious repercussions in the real world. I'd hardly call him the father of the year, but the man has some money to spend.

If Peter McAllister is willing to bankroll a vacation to Florida and France for his large family, as well as his brother's family, you have to think the man gives good presents. And I know that Kevin was probably getting the best gifts from that point on after all he went through. Honestly, I'd love to know what the man's job was, and how he was living so large that he didn't bat an eye at bankrolling an international vacation for over ten people.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Papa Elf

He doesn't get a ton of screentime in Elf, but there's plenty to love about Papa Elf in the Will Ferrell-led Christmas classic. The adoptive father of Buddy certainly had his work cut out for him when he took in a human child, especially given the massive size difference between elves and humans. The man had to have thighs of steel to be able to handle all those lap-sitting sessions!

Papa Elf does have his flaws, of course. As CinemaBlend's Danielle Bruncati pointed out in her post, maintaining Elf is still the best 20 years later, he could've told Buddy he was adopted much sooner. Doing so would've probably saved him some unfortunate growing pains and feelings of isolation as he became more of an adult, but I digress. He does, overall, seem like a sweet old man and someone who every person would want as a father growing up.

(Image credit: MGM)

The Old Man

The Old Man and his famous temper are part of the weird quirks of A Christmas Story that we sorta accept, but he does have admirable qualities. For better or worse, he did end up sneaking out to get Ralphie that Red Ryder BB gun that he wanted, even if his wife wasn't on board. I like to think it was a subtle revenge on his end for the leg lamp breaking, but that's just a theory.

Who doesn't love getting something they really wanted on Christmas? Furthermore, who doesn't love getting something they really want and totally didn't expect to see it arrive under the Christmas tree? The Old Man understood the value in making a memory during the holiday season, and based on the fact that Ralphie is telling the story decades later, he certainly did. These are the kinds of memories I hope to create for my kids, though I'd rather my daughter not shoot her eye out.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Myron Larabee Or Howard Langston

When it comes to the top-tier Christmas movie Jingle All The Way, it's a toss-up of who is the better father between Myron Larabee and Howard Langston. Both men are desperate to get the hottest holiday toy of the season for their children, and they go to some pretty extreme lengths to do so. Don't get me wrong, these guys took things to the extreme and maybe lost sight of the true reason for the season.

At the same time, who doesn't want to spend the holidays with a dad who will go through hell or high water just to get the perfect gift for their children? As someone who has had to pursue a hard-to-find gift or two in my day, I tip my hat to these guys going through all they did in an era where online shopping wasn't like it is now. I'd be honored to spend the holidays with either character, though I'd lean more toward Myron because he's hilarious.

Many of these movies are available on streaming, so make sure to check them out and see which holiday dads you admire. I'm sure there are even worthy options outside this list that need to be considered, so be sure to binge as many movies as possible this holiday season.