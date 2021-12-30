Wait, Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Just Finalized Their Divorce?

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s relationship has only existed on paper since the duo parted ways in 2011. Their divorce proceedings have been going on for many years, and fans wondered if the pair would ever actually make it official. Now, after a little over a decade, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have quietly finalized their divorce.

Nearly a week after Christmas, TMZ has announced that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have officially been divorced. The proceedings came to a conclusion on the morning of December 28 at the L.A. Superior Court. According to TMZ, a private judge had overseen the mediation process, but a sitting judge was required to sign off and input the results into the actual court system. Arnold Schwarzenegger was represented by Kristina Royce, and Maria Shriver was represented by Laura Wasser.

Why did the divorce proceedings take over ten years? TMZ has a few ideas. The news outlet cites a ‘lack of motivation’ and a ‘complicated’ settlement agreement. The so-called lack of motivation could be attributed to the ex-couple’s relatively amicable split . Both Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger have since entered new relationships and regularly see each other while spending time with their children , including Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt .

As for the settlement agreement? It’s hard to say. The exact details are, of course, confidential, but TMZ’s sources claim that there was about $400 million to dole out. There was no prenuptial agreement, so the split was allegedly fifty-fifty. They reportedly never butted heads over custody, although it’s a bit of a moot point since all four of their children are now of legal age. Aside from low motivation and settlement agreements, there’s no other clues that could provide an explanation for the delay. Most of the proceedings have been conducted out of the public eye, and neither Maria Shriver nor Arnold Schwarzenegger have made any clarifying statements, defamatory or otherwise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were married in 1986, and didn’t end their romantic relationship until 2011. Their break-up was prompted by the revelation that the former Governor of California had engaged in an affair with his housekeeper Mildred “Patty” Baena over 14 years before. Mildred Baena had been employed by the family for 20 years and retired in 2011. The Los Angeles Times had reported that the affair resulted in the birth of a son, Joseph, who is now 24 years old and following in his famous father’s bodybuilding footsteps . Arnold Schwarzenegger has since been nothing but supportive of his son, and often appears with him on social media.

A decade-long divorce case can’t have been easy, especially when the relationship in question is subject to intense media scrutiny. However, it seems all’s well that ends well, and it seems like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver will continue to remain cordial and enjoy their time with their family.