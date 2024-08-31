Brooke Shields’ Daughter Opens Up About How It Feels To Be Called A Nepo Baby

It’s not easy growing up famous. What once was a coveted place in society had its burdens highlighted when the infamous “nepo baby” debate first exploded a few years ago. Some stars surprised the public with their industry roots. Others were criticized for only securing roles because of said parents. The discussion has grown weary with time but, once in a while, it flares up again. And the most recent person to open up about receiving the moniker is Grier Henchy -- the daughter of Brooke Shields.

Some celebrities take the heat of being called a nepo baby in care-free ways. (Hailey Bieber who embraced the title with a t-shirt.) Others take the opportunity to raise awareness for the struggles that come with growing up in the limelight, and the toll it takes on one’s mental health. A lot of eyes are now on 18-year-old Grier Henchy, who has started modeling for Tommy Hillfiger. While speaking with People , she opened up about following in her mom’s footsteps and shared what's honestly a very valid take on the nepo baby debate:

My mom says I can get you in a room but I can’t get you to stay there. … People have referred to me by that term a bajillion times. It doesn't really affect me because they are sitting behind a screen commenting on my social media [but] it hurts my feelings. Obviously wanting to model and having a mom that models, helps, but also if I get there and they hate the way I look, they’re not going to ask me to come back.

This seems to be a popular sentiment amongst celebrity children, and they make a really good point. Plus, not outright denying the claim of at least some existing privilege comes across as very down to Earth. Maya Hawke, known for her role on Stranger Things, had a similar response while talking about her family’s history with director Quentin Tarantino. People seem to respond positively to people humbly accepting their family’s status. And her dad, Ethan Hawke, definitely took the nepo comments in stride, choosing to share a playful take on the Internet’s shade.

I think it's fair to say that it takes the right parenting and attitude to support a child while always being in the press or on the big screen. It seems Brooke Shields had some good advice daughters Grier and Rowan (21) and didn’t give them any falsehoods about the industry. A former child star herself, Shields made her share of mistakes early on but has thrived within the industry.

But, in that same vein, those deemed nepo babies are probably better prepared for the industry, given they have familial role models to learn from. And per Kate Hudson’s take , sometimes the talent is just there, especially if you grow up with it all around you. Some level of talent must be present to have longevity in the entertainment industry, and it seems Grier Henchy certainly understands that:

Having a famous mom can only get you so far. … You have to be good at what you’re doing to keep the job.

This is a nuanced conversation, and I personally think that sometimes being a nepo baby can actually hurt more than it helps. There is constant comparison and scrutiny attached to a famous name. Not only that, but actors or artists might actually have to work twice as hard to prove themselves to the hardest critic of all: the everyday public. And yes, this isn’t the case for everyone. While many will surely have reservations about the chain of success, all of the aforementioned factors are certainly worth considering when it comes to this ongoing discussion.

As Grier Henchy continues to make her way within the fashion world, you can stream mom Brooke Shields' latest movie, Mother of the Bride, which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.