Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Talks The Acting Advice He Always Gets From His Famous Dad

Some of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s children have taken part in the entertainment industry in varying ways. And why not when your father has ruled the box office for over four decades? Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena has been the latest offspring in his father’s footsteps. Of course, being the son of a Hollywood star might yield some sage advice. Baena opened up about the acting advice the Terminator: Dark Fate star has imparted on him.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a box office draw since the 1980s. So, the Schwarzenegger name comes with a pedigree and legacy. While his dad has been hands-off, that doesn’t mean father and son haven’t spoken about his budding acting career. Joe Baena spilled to the Unwaxed podcast what acting advice Arnold gave him as he started booking roles.

My dad really gives me like the most, not generic, because it’s like really good advice, but it’s like, ‘Aw, I feel I already knew that.’ Like with acting and stuff, it’s always about the reps. Just practicing, practicing until you can just say it. Everyone always comes to me like, ‘How do you learn all these lines?’ I’m like, ‘Well it’s through the reps and it’s what my dad told me.’ Once you’re able to say these lines while washing dishes, doing your laundry, someone trying to interrupt you, then you can say them whenever. When the camera is going and you’re saying these lines you have the boom stick in your face, the cameras, moving around, maybe your scene partner misses a line or something and you have to improv real quick, a car is passing by, so they have to cut it right there. You just have to roll with it.

That was some keen advice from the Expendables star to his son. Like any profession, acting requires studying and practice to master the craft. As moviegoers have seen over his career, Arnold Schwarzenegger has heeded that mantra as diverse as his filming resume is. Since Baena is at the start of his career, he seemed to appreciate his father’s words. Schwarzenegger’s words proved just how close and invested he is in his son. Thankfully, Joseph Baena has studied the craft as he mentioned taking acting classes for a few years. So, his father’s support and his training will hopefully help him in his career.

Despite his father being a Hollywood star, Baena isn’t banking on that to help him. He decided to not take his father’s famous last name to build his career on his terms. But that doesn’t stop the comparison between Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger, especially given their resemblance – looks and body-wise.

Currently, Joseph Baena has multiple projects, including Lava and Chariot, in the works. But his famous dad isn’t resting on his laurels as he is set to appear in films like Kung Fury 2 and Triplets in the next few years. Let’s not forget about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s other son – Patrick – has been making a name for himself as well.

If you want to see what the Schwarzenegger family has in store for moviegoers, you can check out our 2022 movie schedule for more.