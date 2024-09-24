The horror genre has been thriving for years now, to the delight of fans like myself. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with new sequels, including the Scream franchise. The last two movies (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription) were released in quick succession, and a seventh slasher is currently in development. As Courteney Cox confirms she’s yet to sign on for Scream 7, she’s advocating for another franchise OG to be brought back.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but longtime fans of the franchise were thrilled when it was revealed that Neve Campbell was returning as final girl Sidney Prescott. Fans have been waiting for more casting news, and I personally am hoping Patrick Dempsey will be back as Mark Kincaid. While speaking with Variety, Cox revealed that she's still seemingly in talks to play Gale Weathers again, offering:

I’m not officially signed on. I’m not, but there will be a Scream 7.

How delightfully cryptic. While Cox clarified that she hasn't signed on the dotted line just yet, Scream 7 is still coming down the line. And she didn't give any indication that she doesn't plan on playing Gale Weathers for the seventh time. Fingers crossed the deal gets inked sooner rather than later.

Since Neve Campbell departed Scream VI over a pay dispute, Courteney Cox is officially the only actor who has been in every Scream movie. So securing her for the seventh movie is presumably a priority for the studio.

Later in that same interview, Cox mentioned wanting David Arquette to return in the upcoming horror movie. Despite Dewey's death in the 2022 Scream, she'd like the third part of the franchise's trio of heroes to somehow pop up. In her words:

I understand the reasons they did it, but whoa! Talk about a missed character. Dewey is so loved by ‘Scream’ fans. They have to figure it out.

Points were made. Dewey is definitely a beloved character with Scream fans, which is why his brutal death in the 2022 movie was so heartbreaking. And moviegoers would likely be psyched to see him return, but the question is: how?

There are a few possible options for ways Arquette might be able to reprise his role as Dewey in Scream 7. One option would be some type of video like Randy in Scream 3 or a flashback sequence with Gale. Or director Kevin Williamson could use another macguffin that was utilized in the most recent installments.

In the last two Scream movies, a ghost/vision of Billy Loomis appeared in the mind of Sam Carpenter. It was a fun way to bring the legacy character back, so maybe Gale and/or Sidney could similarly see Dewey in this way? Hey, it's just an idea.

Scream 7 doesn't have a release date at the time of writing this story. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.