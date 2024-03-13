I'm A Hardcore Scream Fan, And After Neve Campbell's Return, I Need Patrick Dempsey Back ASAP

It's an exciting time to be a horror fan, as the genre continues its renaissance. The best horror movies have been given new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream. A seventh movie is currently in development, with Neve Campbell announcing her return as Sidney Prescott, as well as Kevin Williamson as director. I'm a hardcore Scream fan, and after Campbell's return was confirmed I need Patrick Dempsey to return ASAP.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but fans were thrilled that franchise hero Sidney Prescott is back, after Neve Campbell dropped out of the last movie. And sincs she'll be fighting Ghostface again, fans are wondering about more Scream legacy characters. And I think now is the perfect time for Dempsey to finally return as Mark Kincaid.

In the 2022 Scream (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), it is revealed that Sidney married Mark after meeting during the events of Scream 3. This seemed to be planting seeds for his return, and now would be the perfect time.

(Image credit: Tri Star/Sony)

And after the departure of Jenna Oretga and Melissa Barrera as Tara and Samantha Carpenter, there's also a huge gap in the cast. Dempsey would add his own starpower, especially with the still rabid Grey's Anatomy fanbase (myself included).

Patrick Dempsey also recently returned to the slasher genre in Eli Roth's Thanksgiving, which has been super popular on Netflix. So now would be a great time to keep that momentum and return to the Scream franchise as Sidney's husband.

Of course, there's been no indication that this is actually happening. But as a hardcore Scream fan who loved the previous two installments, I think it would be a great way to include another legacy character in the new trilogy. I have to think that previous director Tyler Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin dropped his name to set up a future appearance. And the team at Radio Silence will serve as executive producers on Scream 7.

The casting for the upcoming horror movie hasn't been revealed just yet, with the exception of Neve Campbell. Fans will expect a number of returning faces who survived the last movie, including Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed. And while Scream's Core Four has been broken up, I'm hoping to see Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding back in their third appearance as Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin. For her part, Brown said she hasn't been approached just yet by the studio. But with casting underway, perhaps that could change soon.

Scream 7 doesn't currently have a release date, which is understandable given the early stage of its development. While we wait for more information on Neve Campbell's return to the slasher property, check out the 2024 movie release dates and plan your next movie experiences.