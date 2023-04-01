As Reese Witherspoon Officially Files For Divorce From Jim Toth, Details On Their Prenup And More Have Been Revealed

After it was announced last week that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth would be getting a divorce , the actress made it official by filing the court documents. The couple was married for 12 years, and decided to separate after reportedly growing apart. As they work through their divorce it’s been reported that they allegedly won’t have a problem dividing up assets and a prenup and more have allegedly been revealed.

Witherspoon officially filed for divorce from Toth in Nashville, per court documents obtained by TMZ . According to the outlet, the document said the two have a prenup in place, which was signed in March 2011, when they got married. The document said there are “adequate and sufficient provisions” for the former couple's assets, and she will be submitting their prenup and childcare plan for a judge’s approval.

According to the article, any divorce filed in Davidson County, where Nashville is, that involves a child requires the parents to take a parenting course. The two have an 11-year-old son, Tennessee, and as the divorce gets worked out, the custody agreement will almost certainly be part of it, and apparently a parenting class.

When Witherspoon announced the news on Instagram, the statement read:

Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.

They’ve made it clear they are committed to co-parenting their young son. Considering how Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have been able to have a healthy relationship as they co-parent their two kids, it would make sense that Toth and The Morning Show star would also have a similar relationship as they raise Tennessee.

It also noted the “mutual respect” Toth and Witherspoon have for each other. Reports have alleged that there is “no big scandal or drama” when it comes to their split , they simply grew apart, and are not “blaming” each other for their divorce .

However, while this divorce seemingly has very little drama involved, there is still a lot of work to be done as Witherspoon and Toth divide assets and figure out a custody agreement. The couple reportedly has a prenup in place, and Witherspoon sold a bunch of real estate last year (which left people wondering if that signified their eventual divorce). According to TMZ, dividing up their assets allegedly won’t be much of an issue. Overall, it sounds like everything should run smoothly, it just might take some time to work through before making the divorce final.

While the former couple works through their divorce, they are both hard at work with their professional endeavors. Toth is a founding board member of Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s production company, and sits on the board of directors for a company called Flowcode. Meanwhile, the actress/producer has a few films among this year’s movie releases , and multiple projects on the 2023 TV schedule, including a new season of The Morning Show.

As Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth continue to work through their divorce, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on both their separation and their upcoming work.