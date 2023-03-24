Reese Witherspoon Announces She's Getting A Divorce From Husband Jim Toth

Ahead of their 12-year wedding anniversary this Sunday, it turns out Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth will not be celebrating this weekend. The Legally Blonde actress has just revealed that the pair have made the “difficult decision” to divorce one another in a Friday afternoon announcement.

Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a joint statement from herself and Jim Toth regarding a change in their marital status. Take a look:

In the message, Witherspoon and Toth shared that they have enjoyed “so many wonderful years” as a couple and have “mutual respect” for one another moving forward. They share one child together, 10-year-old Tennessee James Toth.

According to a report by People , Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are “the best of friends,” and their decision to split up was an “amicable” one. They are apparently incredibly “committed to co-parenting together” and want to make this transition as a family as “smooth as possible for everyone.”

Witherspoon met Toth at a house party while a drunk man, a friend of Toth’s, was hitting on her. Toth swooped in and pulled her out of the situation, per a 2012 Elle interview with the actress. Jim Toth proposed to Witherspoon back in December 2010, a couple months shy of a year since they were confirmed to be dating. They got married on March 26, 2011 in Ojai, California and welcomed their son in September of 2012.

Witherspoon last posted a photo of Jim Toth and their son Tennessee on January 1st as she welcomed 2023 with a beach sunset. Check it out:

Reese Witherspoon has credited her husband before for empowering her to get into producing. While the actress’ production company got a rocky start , it’s become very successful with Witherspoon’s particular focus on book-to-screen adaptations , including Gone Girl, Big Little Lies, Where The Crawdads Sing and the recent Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six .

Witherspoon has two other kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, whom she split from back in 2006 after seven years of marriage. Witherspoon and Philippe’s kids are 23-year-old Ava, who is definitely a lookalike with her mom , and 19-year-old Deacon, who recently got into acting for the first time.

When Witherspoon dealt with divorce the first time, the actress cited “irreconcilable differences” and asked for joint legal custody and sole physical custody of her two kids at the time. Nearly two years after splitting up, the couple settled final divorce arrangements in 2008, where they ended up sharing joint custody of their kids.

No matter the situation this time around, divorce is never an easy transition on a family. We send the Witherspoon- and Toth family well wishes on this difficult time as the couple embark on a new chapter as co-parents.

