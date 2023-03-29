Why Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth Are Reportedly Not 'Blaming' Each Other For Their Divorce

Time passes, and people grow apart. It sounds like this is exactly what caused Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth to get a divorce after 12 years of marriage. Since the day the couple announced their separation, it’s been clear that there seemingly isn’t bad blood between the two, and now a source has said that they aren’t “blaming” each other for the breakup.

The couple is reportedly staying civil amid their divorce. A source told Us Weekly that the Witherspoon and Toth are trying to make sure the split does not “bring out the worst” in them. The insider continued, saying:

No one is blaming the other. Not yet anyway. Reese and Jim say they’re parting as friends and will continue to co-parent.

Not long after Witherspoon announced the divorce on Instagram, another source reported that there really is “no big scandal or drama” between the two . They’ve simply grown apart, and they reportedly “don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore.” On a similar note, the Us Weekly insider said this separation was a “mutual decision,” saying:

They’re two adults who’ve been together for over a decade who decided to move on. At the end of the day, it was a mutual decision.

It seems like their divorce is centered around the simple fact that they’ve grown apart. Toth and Witherspoon tied the knot in 2011, and they share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

The two will continue to co-parent their young son, much like how Witherspoon co-parented her 23-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe and 20-year-old son Deacon Phillippe with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe . The Cruel Intentions co-stars got engaged in 1998, and had their daughter in 1999. They officially separated in 2006, and have remained close since as they co-parented their two kids. I’d imagine the same will be true for Witherspoon and Toth considering many have reported that their breakup was not messy.

While the news about their split seemed surprising, it’s been reported that the two have been liquidating their joint assets for a while. They put their LA house up for sale in 2022, and their second house in Nashville was also sold. Along with their houses, Witherspoon also sold her company Hello Sunshine , which Toth co-owned, for $900 million in the summer of 2021.

As the couple works to finalize their divorce, Witherspoon is staying very busy. We’re only three months into 2023 and she’s already had a movie, Your Place or Mine, on the 2023 film schedule that she starred in, and her company produced Daisy Jones and The Six, which appeared on the 2023 TV schedule . Along with these projects that have come out, the actress is also producing two other series, and she’s set to star in Season 3 of The Morning Show later this year.

It seems like Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are working through their divorce in a civil manner, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any news regarding their separation and upcoming projects.