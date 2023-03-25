Why Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth Are Allegedly Divorcing After 12 Years Of Marriage

Ahead of Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s wedding anniversary on Sunday, the couple announced they are getting a divorce after 12 years of marriage. The pair released a joint statement on social media that communicated their “mutual respect” for one another amidst the “difficult decision” they’ve made for their family. But, what led the couple to go their separate ways?

According to new details from multiple “insider” sources, Witherspoon and Toth are ending their marriage due to their romance fizzling out into a platonic relationship over the years. One source said there was “zero spark and zero romance left” between them. Per Page Six ’s report:

There’s no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore.

The sources also shared that the couple has yet to file for divorce, but very much intend to work together as co-parents to their 10-year-old son Tennessee James Toth and in a business capacity. Back in 2021, Witherspoon sold Hello Sunshine for $900 million to another media company in an effort to expand, and Toth, who is a talent agent, is apparently a “big part” of Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine.

The sources claimed that Witherspoon’s “more powerful” status since their marriage and expanded areas of interest could have contributed to them growing apart over the years. Though, it was Toth who apparently inspired her to get into producing, per a 2016 Harper’s Bazaar interview with the Legally Blonde star.

Reese Witherspoon has found major success as a producer, especially by spearheading book-to-screen adaptations , recently including Daisy Jones & The Six and last year’s Where The Crawdads Sing, where she also increased female inclusion behind the scenes . Witherspoon also recently produced and starred in Your Place Or Mine , her first romantic comedy in years, alongside Ashton Kutcher.

Additionally, the report alleges that Witherspoon was initially attracted to Jim Toth because he was “a solid, dependable and stable guy” following “years of shit” between her first ex-husband Ryan Phillippe , whom she started a family with and married at the age of 23, back in 1999, before she filed for divorce in 2006. The Cruel Intentions stars settled their divorce in 2008, with a joint custody agreement following Witherspoon initially asking for sole physical custody of their two kids.

Reese Witherspoon’s divorce looks like it could be pretty devoid of some of the drama she dealt with her first husband, but as the report shared “even in the best and friendliest of circumstances, it’s hard for any family to go through.” It should be noted that given the sources relaying these new details about Witherspoon and Toth’s split are not straight from the couple.

As they went public with the news, they have asked for “respect” and “privacy” as they deal with this transition, so we imagine they’ll continue to keep specifics to themselves as much as they can going forward.