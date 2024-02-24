An Animated Franchise Is All Over Netflix's Top 10 Right Now And It's Bananas

Since the feature arrived in early 2020, the Netflix Top 10 bar has been an interesting way for those with a Netflix subscription to see what people are watching the most of the streaming platform. While often it’s what is new on Netflix that most often appears at the top of the list, recently a beloved animated franchise has been dominating the site.

Just about all the Despicable Me movies have been trending on Netflix’s global top 10 recently, with Despicable 2 particularly standing strong having been on the list for 13 weeks straight! Check out the top ranking Netflix titles below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Netflix's Global Top 10 (February 12 - February 18, 2024) 1. Players 2. Lover, Stalker, Killer 3. Despicable Me 3 4. Einstein and the Bomb 5. Minions 6. Orion and the Dark 7. Despicable Me 2 8. Despicable Me 9. American Assassin 10. The Devil Wears Prada

Per Netflix ’s own reporting, four out of five of the Despicable Me movies are doing incredibly well on the streaming service right now – especially considering most of these movies are quite a few years old!

Now, you’ll have to check if these movies are available in your country (because in the United States for example, most of them are exclusive to Peacock), but overall, many of Illumination’s animated films are especially popular right now all over the world and ranking in top ten lists in anywhere from over 30 to 60 countries at the same time.

For the many families who are bingeing the Despicable Me movies right now, it’s a good time to do so considering the next installment is part of the upcoming 2024 movies lineup. This summer, just in time for 4th of July weekend in the United States, Despicable Me 4 is coming to theaters . The new animated movie will see Steve Carell’s Gru raising a baby for the first time alongside his wife Lucy (voiced by Kirsten Wiig) along with being an Anti-Villain League agent.

Despicable Me 4 is a long-time coming, considering there hasn’t been a movie to come out of the main franchise since 2017. In 2022, Minions: The Rise of Gru gave fans a sense of what Gru’s childhood and Minions origins was like. Although critics were not into the movie, including CinemaBlend’s Minions: Rise of Gru review getting 1.5 out of 5 stars, it went on to earn $940 million worldwide at the global box office, proving the Despicable Me takeover is very much alive and kicking. Last year, Universal Orlando Florida also opened its very own Minion Land over the summer .

Aside from binging all those bananas Minion-filled Despicable Me movies, you can mark your calendar for Despicable Me 4, heading to theaters on July 3, 2024.