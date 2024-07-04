Critics Have Seen Netflix's New Japanese Animated Flick The Imaginary, And With Reviews Like These, It's No Wonder The Film's At 94%
Studio Ponoc takes on imaginary friends.
Imaginary friends and entities seem to be all over the 2024 movie calendar, and Netflix is about to get in on the fun, too, by releasing Studio Ponoc’s animated fantasy The Imaginary to U.S. audiences. Not to be confused with the Blumhouse horror Imaginary or John Krasinski’s imaginary friend flick IF, The Imaginary was adapted from a novel and centers around Amanda and her friendship with the invisible entity she created — her Imaginary — named Rudger. The film, which was released in Japanese theaters in December, will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription on July 5, so let’s see what critics have to say.
In The Imaginary, Amanda manufactures Rudger as a coping mechanism following her father’s death. The two embark on great journeys together within the confines of Amanda’s mind, until their friendship is threatened by the sinister Mr. Bunting and his own Imaginary, as well as other forces. In CinemaBlend’s review of The Imaginary, Mike Reyes says to have tissues handy for both happy and sad tears, as this movie is one of the best animated films of the year so far. He rates it 4.5 stars out of 5, and says:
John Nguyen of Nerd Reactor also gives it 4.5 out of 5 stars, calling it “emotional and adventurous.” While it explores many of the same themes as IF, Nguyen finds The Imaginary to be the more engaging and heartfelt experience, as it concocts characters the audience wants to root for while simultaneously tugging the heartstrings. The critic continues:
Peter Debruge of Variety says with a screenplay from Studio Ghibli’s former lead producer Yoshiaki Nishimura and another Ghibli veteran in director Yoshiyuki Momose, The Imaginary is about as close as you can get to the famed animation studio without bringing Hayao Miyazaki himself on. That serves as both a comfort and a limitation, Debruge says, writing:
Anthony McGlynn of Dextero, however, says the movie evokes Studio Ghibli in all the right ways and could make a good double-feature for those seeing Pixar’s Inside Out 2 in theaters. The critic rates The Imaginary 4 out of 5 stars and says:
Tom O’Brien of Next Best Picture rates it a 7 out of 10, praising the way The Imaginary differs from other similar movies in choosing to focus on the made-up friends themselves rather than their creators. That ups the emotional stakes, the critic says, writing:
The Imaginary has been Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, with a 94% critics rating, and it sounds like they mostly agree this is one worth checking out, as long as you’re ready for an emotional hit to the gut. The Studio Ponoc film drops Friday, July 5, on Netflix, one of the best streaming services to subscribe to.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.