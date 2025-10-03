Mark Duplass Gives Update About Creep 3 That'll Please Horror Fans

The horror genre has been thriving for years, and fans like myself have been thoroughly enjoying its current renaissance. Some of the best horror movies in recent memory come from wholly original concepts, many of which are produced by Blumhouse. One long-awaited upcoming horror movie is Mark Duplass' Creep 3, and the Morning Show star recently offered an update on the threequel that will please fans.

The first two Creep films (which are streaming with a Netflix subscription) were examples of great found footage movies. While the franchise was recently expanded with The Creep Tapes, fans are still hoping for another horror sequel movie to form a bonafide trilogy. While speaking with The Direct at Fantastic Fest 2025, Duplass shared his ongoing commitment to the threequel, saying:

We will make a Creep 3. But we want Creep 3 to kind of be a defining, sort of, end of a sentence… Like, it should be something that closes things up.

Talk about pressure. While Duplass has worked on two movies and a TV show for the Creep franchise so far, it sounds like the forthcoming threequel is high stakes situation. Namely because it might be the final chapter in the horror property. So they've got to really get the story right if it'll be the last time audiences see Peachfuzz is all his terrifying glory.

The first two Creep movies show how to do found footage right, and also prove how much can be done with a minimal budget. The first movie was reportedly filmed with just $500 dollars, thanks to a three-person crew and only two actors (one of which was Duplass). As such, it was easily able to make a profit.

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

The Creep Tapes brought the franchise to TV, airing on Shudder and with an AMC+ subscription. Fans were treated to six episodes, revealing even more of Peachfuzz's kills. While it sounds like Duplass had a wealth of stories to explore, he further explained why he's taken his time on Creep 3. In his words:

And I think Patrick and I were a little paralyzed after we made 'Creep 2' to make 'Creep 3'. They were so successful. And when I say successful, I mean the core fans loved them so much. We really didn't want to make anything unless we felt like it could match, or in some ways supersede that, you know?

Honestly, this makes sense. On top of developing a story that'll be dynamic enough to end the franchise, Creep 3 also has to live up to the terrifying expectations set by the previous two movies. So while the first horror flick arrived back in 2014, Mark Duplass' sense of care about the found footage threequel makes it seem like it'll be worth the wait whenever its finally released.

As previously mentioned, the first two Creep movies are streaming on Netflix right now. There is no release date for Creep 3, so we probably shouldn't expect it on the 2026 movie release list. Although since its such a low budget situation, maybe it can be shot and edited in quick succession. I'll keep my fingers crossed.