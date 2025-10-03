Mark Duplass Gives Update About Creep 3 That'll Please Horror Fans
I need Peachfuzz back on the big screen.
The horror genre has been thriving for years, and fans like myself have been thoroughly enjoying its current renaissance. Some of the best horror movies in recent memory come from wholly original concepts, many of which are produced by Blumhouse. One long-awaited upcoming horror movie is Mark Duplass' Creep 3, and the Morning Show star recently offered an update on the threequel that will please fans.
The first two Creep films (which are streaming with a Netflix subscription) were examples of great found footage movies. While the franchise was recently expanded with The Creep Tapes, fans are still hoping for another horror sequel movie to form a bonafide trilogy. While speaking with The Direct at Fantastic Fest 2025, Duplass shared his ongoing commitment to the threequel, saying:
Talk about pressure. While Duplass has worked on two movies and a TV show for the Creep franchise so far, it sounds like the forthcoming threequel is high stakes situation. Namely because it might be the final chapter in the horror property. So they've got to really get the story right if it'll be the last time audiences see Peachfuzz is all his terrifying glory.
The first two Creep movies show how to do found footage right, and also prove how much can be done with a minimal budget. The first movie was reportedly filmed with just $500 dollars, thanks to a three-person crew and only two actors (one of which was Duplass). As such, it was easily able to make a profit.
The Creep Tapes brought the franchise to TV, airing on Shudder and with an AMC+ subscription. Fans were treated to six episodes, revealing even more of Peachfuzz's kills. While it sounds like Duplass had a wealth of stories to explore, he further explained why he's taken his time on Creep 3. In his words:
Honestly, this makes sense. On top of developing a story that'll be dynamic enough to end the franchise, Creep 3 also has to live up to the terrifying expectations set by the previous two movies. So while the first horror flick arrived back in 2014, Mark Duplass' sense of care about the found footage threequel makes it seem like it'll be worth the wait whenever its finally released.
As previously mentioned, the first two Creep movies are streaming on Netflix right now. There is no release date for Creep 3, so we probably shouldn't expect it on the 2026 movie release list. Although since its such a low budget situation, maybe it can be shot and edited in quick succession. I'll keep my fingers crossed.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.