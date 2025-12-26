Camp Rock 3 Will Feature Some Of The Original Movie's Songs, And There's One I Really Hope They Include

The new year will be bringing new resolutions and fresh starts for a lot of people, but plenty of nostalgia is also heading to the 2026 TV schedule. Disney is officially coming out with a new Camp Rock film with the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato on hand as executive producers. Even though Camp Rock 3 will focus on a new generation of Camp Rockers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will be reprising their roles as Jason, Shane, and Nate Gray, a.k.a. Connect 3, and the sequel will indeed feature some of the original movie’s songs. So the one I really hope is included

Despite the movie including a mostly new cast and plenty of new songs, there will still be a lot of reason to reflect on the past. And not just because the Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera are returning to their roles. Camp Rock 3 director Veronica Rodriguez told Entertainment Weekly that the new film will indeed include some familiar favorites when it comes to the music:

We of course also have some of our OG songs that we've brought back. Some we've refreshed, and some we just keep as is because they're just that good. And we have new music along with some of our faves from the original movies.

Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam have some pretty iconic songs for Disney, and it can be assumed that Camp Rock 3 will also have some fun ones, as well. But as an OG fan, it is nice to know that there will be some songs from the original in the new film, whether they’re the original number or a new version.

And while there are a lot to choose from, I am hoping that Camp Rock’s finale number, “We Rock,” is on that list. While it was the final number in the movie, it definitely brought the fire. Everyone was together, and it even had the words “Camp Rock” in the song as they all sang about the summer they had and how much they wanted to rock.

Check out the singalong video below!

Cast of Camp Rock - We Rock (From "Camp Rock"/Sing-Along) - YouTube Watch On

It would theoretically be easy to bring a new version out for Camp Rock 3 with the new generation of Camp Rockers, whether it’s again for the finale or included at some point in the movie, assuming they keep the jam nights from the original movie or even the Final Jam. And with the Jonas Brothers reprising their roles, maybe they could even sing their original lines or pass the torch. Additionally, fans have been hoping Demi Lovato will return for a cameo, so maybe she can even sing her original line. If she returns as Mitchie Torres, that is.

Of course, fans should not expect the original songs to sound exactly the same, but it will still be exciting to hear them again. It’s hard to predict how Camp Rock 3 will turn out. However, it sounds like there will be a lot for both old and new fans, and I can’t say that I’m not intrigued. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how Camp Rock 3 goes when it airs on Disney Channel this summer, and for those with a Disney+ subscription.