Ashton Kutcher Talks Thinking His Acting Career Was Over After Medical Episode And Why He Hates When Other Celebs Say They’re Retired

Ashton Kutcher’s upcoming Netflix rom-com with Reese Witherspoon is the actor’s first time leading a film project since 2013’s Jobs. Why? Well, Kutcher has been plenty busy on other fronts. Aside from his previous roles on Two and a Half Men and The Ranch, he has invested in several tech startups and is raising a family with his That ‘70s Show co-star and wife, Mila Kunis. Amidst all that, the actor also was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder that slowed things down for him as well.

Ashton Kutcher recently detailed the 2019 medical episode when he got a rare form of vasculitis that knocked out his equilibrium , including his vision, hearing and ability to walk. While catching with Esquire , the actor shared that he thought about being “done” with acting in recent years, but would never go as far as announce his retirement, saying this:

You don’t have to tell anyone! Enough already.

Kutcher shared with the magazine that he doesn’t get why actors feel the need to announce their retirement. Among his peers who have done so are Daniel Day-Lewis, Jim Carrey, Bruce Willis and Terrence Howard. Though there are some who have walked back after retiring previously. For example, the actor’s former What Happens In Vegas co-star Cameron Diaz is set to return to rom-coms too with Jamie Foxx for Netflix's Back in Action.

The 44-year-old’s medical episode began with horrible migraines before dealing with intense vertigo that left him bedridden. For a month, the actor shared that he wasn’t able to do “jack shit” and had the tough mission to get back on his feet despite the circumstances on doctor’s orders in order to ensure recovery. It took the actor nearly a year to fully recover from it. After getting out of medical rehab, the actor has since gotten back to life as normal, sharing he climbed a mountain in the South Pole and learned to ski among other adventures.

When it comes to acting nowadays, Ashton Kutcher shared his mindset these days to working in Hollywood following his recent experiences. In his words:

Now I can just worry about playing roles that I want to play. Invest in enduring happiness. I want to tell stories that say something. I want to tell stories that deliver people joy. And I want to deliver stories that make people think. And I want to play characters that are fun to play. And I’m willing to work my ass off to do that.

After the actor found a cameo on That ‘90s Show recently alongside Mila Kunis , Ashton Kutcher is set to star in Your Place Or Mine with Reese Witherspoon. The movie from the writer of The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses tells the story of longtime best friends from across the country who decide to live in each other’s homes for a week when a work opportunity comes along for Witherspoon’s character in New York City, where Kutcher’s character lives. While she makes big moves in the Big Apple, he watches her son and bonds with him.