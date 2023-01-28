Fans Are Really Happy About That ‘90s Show’s Major Relationship Swap, But Mila Kunis Doesn’t Agree

Some minor spoilers for Netflix’s That ‘90s Show can be found throughout this article. Minor though.

By now, whether or not you’ve actually sat down to watch Netflix’s popular That ‘90s Show spinoff, you probably have already heard the series did the ‘ol relationship switcheroo. At the end of That ‘70s Show Jackie and Fez had been a thing, but by the time the new episodes pick up, Jackie is back with Kelso and they have a kid together. Most fans seem to love this. Mila Kunis is not most fans.

How That ‘70s Show Fans Feel About That ‘90s Show’s Twist

As fans caught up with That‘ 90s Show one of the major topics of conversations online had to do with not loving the way Jackie and Fez had ended up in the original series. On the other hand, the new version seemingly fixes that twist.

That 90s show fixed the terrible ending of that 70's show by breaking up Fez and Jackie and giving us Jackie and Kelso with a mini Kelso #That90sShowJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Another fan noted Jackie was already seemingly close to leaving Fez (and was definitely thinking about Kelso) toward the end of the show. This scene is running around again hinting at this outcome, with Jackie and Kelso exchanging a quick smile.

Look at this little exchange between Mila and Ashton aka Jackie and Kelso at the very last scene of #That70sShow 😜It's no wonder Jackie cheated on Fez and went back to Kelso 😂 #that90sShow pic.twitter.com/kwcd4Jyl1LJanuary 20, 2023 See more

People are also loving the kid the new series hired to play Michael and Jackie’s offspring. I mean, he really does look like a solid mix of the two of them, and kudos to the casting and styling teams.

The kid they got to play Jay Kelso looks so much like Michael Kelso. They done great in the casting with him @netflix we need season 2 asap #That90sShowJanuary 19, 2023 See more

While there’s a lot of love for the returns of Jackie, Kelso and other members of the gang, some former fans are feeling like we need way more backstory!

just saw a tik tok about how much drama is implied by #That90sShow about the t70s show cast (jackie cheating on fez, ericdonna and jackiekelso’s kids not knowing each other) so in the second season i’m gonna need the kids to lock them in a room together until they hash it outJanuary 21, 2023 See more

How Mila Kunis Feels About The Changes That '90s Show Made

While Fez does appear in Season 1 of That 90s Show, he’s not there as Jackie’s love interest. There’s one person who doesn’t think that’s fair: Jackie herself. While her real-life partner Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis herself were pumped to return and film the spinoff, the storyline was maybe not what she would have expected. Kunis, in fact, called “bs” on the entire situation on Netflix, telling Access Hollywood:

My husband and I are together in [in the Netflix series], which is weird ‘cuz we shouldn't have been. You know what, I called BS. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez'. I think that I ended up with Wilmer's character. And I was like, 'Why are you and I together?'

The fans hearts want what the fans hearts want. Honestly, though, the issues with what has transpired on the Netflix show do extend further than just Kunis' personal feelings. Her feelings don't stem solely from Jackie dating Fez at the end of the series. There is also the entire Kelso plotline that was a main component of the original series toward its end. Kelso married and had a baby with a character named Brooke in the latter part of the series.

That ‘90s Show doesn’t even mention their daughter Betsy ( another facet fans have commented on ), particularly given the young kids in the new series would be around the same age. Or as Mila Kunis rightly noted:

And also, he was married when '70s ended, to Shannon Elizabeth's character, I think. Now we're like 20 years – no, 16 years later, whatever it is – and now we're married with a kid. And I was like, 'I don't know about this one.

The timeline is a little suspect, but hopefully the show will get the opportunity to explore what happened further if That '90s Show gets a Season 2. (I'm certainly interested to learn more given some of the ideas That '90s Show creators have bandied about.) Besides, the world always feels like it's in its natural order when Red's out there, threatening his foot in peoples' asses.