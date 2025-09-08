‘I Think That Word Gets Thrown Around A Lot’: Austin Butler Opens Up About Whether He’s A ‘Method’ Actor

Austin Butler has been defining his acting career by taking on transformative roles that he strives to push the limits of. Considering the famous actor started as a supporting character in non-challenging TV roles in Zoey 101, Life Unexpected, and Switched at Birth, his new chapter in film gives him the chance to show critics and audiences what he's made of. But would Butler put himself in the category of “method” actors? The Golden Globe winner gives his own honest answer that makes sense to me.

There are plenty of actors who go “method” to take themselves out of the character and fully embody the role. Jared Leto certainly did by trying out his creepy Joker laugh while walking around the streets, and Christian Bale made extreme weight losses and gains for his roles . After Austin Butler went to great lengths to play Elvis , he expressed to THR whether the word “method” applies to him:

I never have used the word ‘method.’ I think that word gets thrown around a lot. It’s a very misunderstood thing that isn’t really what I do. It’s more that I just like to immerse myself.

The Caught Stealing actor makes a great point. It’s easy for any of us to label an actor’s dedication as going “method.” However, Austin Butler is just doing what any aspiring actor is taught—to “immerse” in the role.

The long-term effects of playing The King had Butler heavily alter his voice for three years of prep work, and he was rushed to the hospital after his body shut down when filming wrapped up. Even for teaming up with Darren Aronofsky for Caught Stealing , the Carrie Diaries actor performed his own stunts, like slamming into a wooden table and allowing himself to get beaten up. But Butler had a different word to describe his technique that’s relatable:

Sometimes when I get really scared, I can become incredibly obsessive. And when I really love something, I can become incredibly obsessive, and that can mean that I don’t have a balance outside of that. And so, less than using that word of [method] it’s more of just trying to figure out how to learn how to balance life and realizing that I want to get to be around the people that I love and live the best life I can.

We all have obsessive tendencies when we try to give a top-notch performance in anything we do. But if anything, one can argue that Austin Butler really wants to make sure he puts as much of his efforts into a role that will please anyone watching. Another word I'd pick is "perfectionist." However, his genuine desire to honor his movie and the characters he portrays continues to be performances worthy of applause.

Austin Butler may see himself more as “obsessive” with his craft compared to “method.” But that obsession is what sets him apart from other new stars on the rise by refusing to give dull performances. I'd like to think the leading man would agree that if you choose to dive into uncharted waters, you might as well go all in. You can see Butler give yet another memorable performance in the 2025 movie release of Caught Stealing in theaters now.