Aaron Paul Is Out Here Dropping A Funny Breaking Bad Response After Bryan Cranston Shares The First Look At The Malcolm In The Middle Revival

Malcolm in the Middle is returning, as Frankie Muniz and the cast reunited to shoot a four-part miniseries that’ll debut amid the 2026 TV schedule. The prospect of seeing the stars reprise their respective roles is very exciting, and that’s especially true when it comes to Bryan Cranston. Fans seem pumped to see Cranston play devoted but occasionally irresponsible father Hal again, and even Aaron Paul is psyched. That was evidenced by the excellent, Breaking Bad-related comment Paul left under Cranston’s recent post.

An official teaser for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair was released just days ago, and it reaffirmed that the show would premiere for Hulu subscription holders in 2026. However, the clip does delightfully play on the classic scene of Hal having his back shaved. Bryan Cranston shared the video to his Instagram, with a portion of his caption reading, “Some things never change.” Take a look at the video below:

I never thought I’d ever say this in any context, but that video of a man getting the hair on his back shaved is making me nostalgic. Based on the comments section, I’m not the only one who feels that way either. Aaron Paul – who played Jesse Pinkman to Cranston’s Walter White on Breaking Bad – hyped up his longtime pal. He also included an excellent reference to the Vince Gilligan-created drug drama:

You back in your tighty whities! Love it. Giving the public what they want. Can’t wait for this! Also, Thank you for shaving. It was needed.

While Walter White sports the white undergarments on a few occasions throughout Breaking Bad, the most iconic instance in which he wears the tighty-whities while cooking meth and later while trying to defend himself from drug dealers. I’d like to think that Cranston is now indeed giving the people what they want by reprising his role as Hal. Of course, fans shouldn’t expect the humorous father of six to be slinging meth when he returns in the miniseries.

Life’s Still Unfair focuses on Malcolm – now a father with a daughter of his own – as he reunites with his family to celebrate parents Hal and Lois’ 40th wedding anniversary. In addition to lead actor Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston, other franchise veterans like Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield are also returning. Some of the stars have expressed enthusiasm about working together again, including Cranston, who’s kept tabs on his TV family in the years since the OG show ended its seven-season run on Fox in 2006.

I can’t see Cranston covering himself in blue paint again for the sake of this limited series, but what I can easily imagine is for Hal to have become somewhat kookier with age. My theory also extends to the various members of Hal’s family and, honestly, what would this franchise be without this large brood’s distinct eccentricities? Needless to say, like Aaron Paul, I’ll be tuning in for this TV revival.

