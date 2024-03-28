Calling All Oscars: Darren Aronofsky Is Teaming With Austin Butler To Adapt A Popular Novel

Austin Butler may never live down his Elvis Presley accent, but who cares when the role gave him his first Oscar nomination! The actor has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors in recent years, with his latest role being among the star-studded Dune: Part 2 cast . Next, he’s working with another critically-acclaimed director. Butler has just signed on to Darren Aronofsky’s next movie, so bring in the early Oscar predictions!

Butler is set to play the lead in a movie called Caught Stealing, which has just joined a long list of upcoming book adaptations being produced by Hollywood. Per Deadline , Austin Butler will play the leading role of Hank Thompson in Aronofsky’s next project, who is a former baseball player who finds himself in the underbelly of New York City’s crime world while working as a bartender. Caught Stealing is based on Charlie Huston’s 2004 novel of the same name, and Huston will be behind the script of the adaptation too!

Darren Aronofsky’s movies more often than not get awards buzz, especially for the performances the filmmaker brings out of actors, between Natalie Portman’s chilling role in 2010’s Black Swan that earned her a Best Actress win at the Oscars, to Brendan Fraser being among 2023 Oscar winners for his leading role in The Whale. Additionally, both Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei were nominated for his 2009 movie The Wrestler, and Ellen Burstyn was in contention for Best Actress for 2000’s Requiem for a Dream.

It's surely too early to tell what’s in the cards for Austin Butler and the award show, but considering Darren Aronofsky’s history with filmmaking, this new role does bring him closer to being a two-time Oscar nominee quite a few years before his 40th birthday. Butler also has time to blow audiences away for his role in Ari Aster’s next film, Eddington, which is an upcoming Western also starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone. Butler is currently filming the project in New Mexico.

Butler has already had a heck of the year playing twisted villain Feyd Rautha in Dune: Part 2, which has already become the highest-grossing of the 2024 movies . Next on the horizon, the actor will also star in The Bikeriders , which has a thrilling trailer out . The Jeff Nichols film also starring Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist and Norman Reedus is about a fictional 1960s motorcycle club. It’s set to hit theaters this June.

Austin Butler is certainly being careful to choose some incredible directors and fellow actors to star alongside following his star-making turn as Elvis Presley back in 2022. We can’t wait to see what his and Darren Aronofsky’s collaboration will be like. Until then, you can see Butler in Dune: Part 2, which is still playing in theaters.