Austin Butler Had A Cryptic Response When Asked About Those Dating Rumors About Him And Emily Ratajkowski

When you’re a celebrity, it’s just a fact of life that your personal life is going to become at least a little less personal. This is especially true for young and single celebrities, adding even more interest in who you might be dating. Austin Butler has to be one of the more eligible bachelors in Hollywood right now, and, at least according to him, it appears he’s still available.

Butler has recently been seen with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. The pair were spotted at a restaurant together in September, so Vanity Fair asked the Elvis actor about their status. While Butler apparently became “sheepish” at the question, he denied there was anything romantic between them, saying they were just friends…twice. Butler said…

The true answer is that I have a lot of friends, and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends.

If Butler was at all “sheepish,” it may have been because he didn’t know how to answer the question, or it may have simply been that answering questions about your personal life like that is more than a little weird. Assuming he and Ratajkowski are just friends, it has to be weird when somebody asks you for details about a person you had dinner with

Of course, it’s perhaps somewhat understandable when, like Butler, Emily Ratajkowski is somebody whose love life is often the subject of paparazzi. Ratajkowski has previously been linked to Brad Pitt and has had relationships with Pete Davidson, among other celebrities. For Butler’s part, there have been rumors that he may have had something going on with his Caught Stealing co-star Zoe Kravitz, but nothing has been confirmed.

Many actors go to extreme lengths to keep their personal lives away from the public eye. Meanwhile, others have clearly just resigned themselves to the fact that pictures will be taken and stories will be written. Butler says he used to be in the first group, but now it seems like he’s becoming part of the second, as he’s not going to limit himself just because others will have opinions. He continued…

I just wanted to hide. I’m going to live a constricted small life because I’m afraid of what other people are going to say or what they’re going to think?

At a certain point, if a celebrity wants to keep the paparazzi away from getting pictures, it's going to mean not going out, and that's not exactly fair. Butler seems to be unwilling to limit himself just to keep people from talking.

In the end, what this probably means is that, whether he’s actually dating or just having dinner with friends, we may start seeing Austin Butler out and about, meaning there will probably be a lot of interest in who he’s out with.