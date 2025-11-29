I'm Obsessed With This Clip Of Glen Powell's Co-Stars Being Baffled After Finding Out He's In College (For Real). Why He's Committed

Before finding out Glen Powell is currently in school, I had already considered him one of the busier men in Hollywood simply because he’s released multiple projects on both the 2025 movie schedule and 2025 TV schedule . However, that thought became even more true when I learned he was in college too. His co-stars were baffled by that fact, as well, and as they learned this information, he explained why he’s getting a degree while working full-time as an actor.

Colman Domingo Didn’t Know Glen Powell Was In College

In the lead-up to the release of The Running Man – which got pretty good reviews and is in theaters now – some of Glen Powell’s co-stars learned about his education while on the press tour. This included Lee Pace and Josh Brolin, who were in shock when they found out the leading man of their movie was attending the University of Texas.

The list also includes Colman Domingo, who plays the host of the fictional show The Running Man, who had the following reaction to learning about Powell’s education during an interview with Capital:

Overall, this was a silly back-and-forth where Powell revealed to Domingo that he’s studying Radio, Television and Film at UT. The Sing Sing actor was clearly impressed by the man sitting next to him. And when the Top Gun: Maverick star said he wanted to give the commencement speech at his own graduation, Domingo hyped him up about that, too.

Why Glen Powell Is Committed To Getting His Degree

This year alone, Glen Powell has released the show Chad Powers (which is available with a Hulu subscription ), the movie The Running Man, and a condiment brand called Smash Kitchen. He has also been filming J.J. Abrams' new movie with Jenna Ortega , and he has various other projects in the works. So, in short, he’s busy, and it’s hard to comprehend how he also has time for school.

However, during an interview with CBS Mornings , he explained why he’s so committed to getting a degree, saying:

You know what’s funny is I don’t know if there’s, like, necessarily a logical reason more than a spiritual reason, which is I like to just finish what I started. And the University of Texas means a lot to me.

He went on to say that he started this journey in 2007, and now he’s projected to finish school in 2027. Talk about a full circle moment! However, it sounds like it’s more than that to him; he really wants to earn the title and finish what he started, further explaining:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I didn’t want to get the honorary degree where they just sort of say, ‘Hey, you’re in the club.’ I’m like, ‘No, I want to earn it.’ You know, I don’t like to take shortcuts. And I feel like, for me, getting that degree is the end of a wonderful chapter that I started back in 2007.

Well, there you have it. Glen Powell doesn’t like shortcuts, and he’s committed to getting his degree the way most people get it: by going to class and doing his homework. However, while he’s doing that, he’s also a full-time working actor.

So, like his co-stars, I will continue to be utterly baffled by the fact that Glen Powell is both a college student and an A-list actor.