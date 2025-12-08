Netflix Got Two Best Picture Nominations At The Globes, But My Favorite Missed Out

The Golden Globe nominations came out this morning, and as an awards-watcher, I can’t say I was all that surprised by most of the nominations. Netflix nabbed two Best Motion Picture nominations, one in drama for Frankenstein, and one in comedy or musical for Nouvelle Vague. Plus a third for Best Motion Picture - Animated for KPop Demon Hunters. While all three are certainly deserving of nominations, I’m disappointed one of my favorite movies on the 2025 movie schedule–Train Dreams–didn’t make the cut.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Train Dreams Is A Beautiful Movie

There isn’t a lot of action in Train Dreams, where Joel Edgerton plays Robert Grainier, a logger in Idaho whose simple life in the late 19th and early 20th century is upended by tragedy. It’s not simply a movie about grief (though there is plenty). It’s also a meditative, contemplative story that is meant to make viewers reflect on life, what it means, and what a legacy is or can be.

That might sound boring to some, but I promise it’s not. It’s one of the most engaging films I’ve watched all year. It’s a movie that I’m still thinking about weeks after watching it. I’ve not had the chance to rewatch it yet, but I very much intend to soon. I love a great action movie, but I also love a movie steeped in philosophy and thoughtfulness like Train Dreams.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s Not All Bad News

While Train Dreams did miss out on a Best Picture nomination at The Globes, Joel Edgerton did come out with a well-deserved nomination for Best Actor in a Drama. While the whole cast, which also includes Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon, and William H. Macy, is wonderful, Edgerton carries the movie. There are almost no scenes that don’t include Robert (in fact, I’ll have to make a note on my rewatch, there might not be any scenes Robert is not in). He’s alone for long stretches, too.

I also think (or hope) Train Dreams will fare better at the Oscars when those nominations are announced next month. Technically, the movie is also a triumph with stunning cinematography and perfect sound design. I expected the movie will successfully grab some nominations in those categories, which the Globes don’t have. Even if it doesn’t, I know Train Dreams, which of course you can watch with a Netflix subscription, will be in my personal top 5 movies of 2025.